A host of daffodils emerged over the weekend outside the Finning Canada building at 450 Mackenzie Ave. South — a sure sign of spring. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Highs of 21C in the forecast for Williams Lake by end of week

City continues to monitor lake levels

With the temperature hovering at -2C with a wind chill Tuesday, April 13 it is a little hard to fathom that by the end of this week highs could reach 20C and 21C in Williams Lake.

Environment Canada’s forecast shows a high of 13C for Tuesday, 16C Wednesday, 18C Thursday, 20C Friday and 21C Saturday.

Evenings will cooler with lows of -4C Tuesday, 1C Wednesday, 4C Thursday, 5C Friday and 2C Saturday.

City staff are keeping an eye on lake levels and as of Friday, April 9, it measured 567.15 metres, slightly up from 567.02 m. on Thursday, April 1 and 566.92 m on March 23.

Comparing the present levels to those of 2020 the peak level the lake reached in 2020 was 568.4 m.

By the end of the week, city crews will be installing a sign at the entrance to Scout Island by the causeway that will indicate the level of the lake, confirmed Rob Warnock, the city’s manager of municipal services.


