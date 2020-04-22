Pigeon Road in 150 Mile House Tuesday evening. (Max Winkleman photo)

BREAKING: Cariboo Regional District tells 150 Mile area residents to shelter in place

Flooding cuts off access to hundreds of homes

Hundreds of residents in the 150 Mile House area south east of Williams Lake are being asked to shelter in place Wednesday morning as flood waters continue to rise and cut off access to properties.

As of Wednesday morning, the Cariboo Regional District’s communication manager Chris Keam said 246 dwellings were impacted.

Road crews have been working around the clock for days trying to keep up with the flooding, which has hit areas in all regions of the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Read More: “Borland Creek has never been has high as this’: 150 Mile fire chief’s property flooded

Information from local residents at Horsefly as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 22:

Horsefly road at Beaver Valley junction, flooded across road, single lane traffic, truck or SUV only.

Beaver Valley Road, CLOSED, washed out at six kilometres and 24 km/Choate Creek

Bells Lake road, CLOSED, washed out at three km, 7.5 km and the 10 km.

Cave Road, CLOSED, washed out. Old Ford Road is open so the locals can get out.

Gravel Creek Road, CLOSED

Horsefly/Quesnel Lake road, water issue at one km, large hole on lower side of the road, water is not flowing across any more.

Spoken Lake Road, CLOSED, washed out at 10 km, is being worked on.

Mile 108 Road, some pooling water and soft spots from frost but in good shape.

More to come.

flooding

Hotels for homeless people could tackle two crises at once: advocates
Vancouver China- Canada organization donates 100s of masks to Cariboo communties

Most Read