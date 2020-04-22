A Google map image with the route outlined. (Aaron Manella image)

Temporary road in place for 150 Mile House residents impacted by flooding

The road goes through the 150 Mile House Ranch, out behind Chemo RV onto Highway 97

If a Toyota Prius can get through it should be OK.

That is what the WLIB chief administrative officer Aaron Mannella is saying about a temporary road that has been built for residents who need to leave 150 Mile House due to flooding in the area.

“Last night at about 7 p.m. the CRD CAO John MacLean, Todd Hubner regional manager of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Stuart Larson acting EOC director at the CRD and myself were talking and brainstorming about a possible evacuation route for residents impacted by flooding,” Mannella told the Tribune.

The new route goes off Huston Road, onto an unnamed driveway that accesses the 150 Mile House Ranch and then behind Chemo RV and out onto Highway 97.

There are pilot cars taking drivers through in groups.

Dawson Maintenance has been manning the site and M.H. King used an excavator to make the road. bringing a load of crush there Wednesday.

“Big kudos to Jason Bell the owner of Chemo RV for being a good corporate citizen and allowing this to happen,” Mannella added, noting the road has been open for a couple of hours.

Originally there was a road that went through the ranch that was decommissioned that it is now part of the temporary road.

Williams Lake Indian Band purchased the 150 Mile House Ranch in 2016.

Currently there are more than 20 low-volume side roads throughout the Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile area that are closed due to flooding, a spokesperson for the MOTI confirmed Wednesday.

The ministry and its maintenance contractors have over 20 pieces of heavy equipment working to repair impacted sites throughout the Cariboo.

The number of impacted side roads is changing quickly in the Cariboo, and due to the high snow packs throughout the Southern Interior, we are anticipating a challenging spring freshet.

The ministry and our maintenance contractors are closely monitoring conditions across the region to ensure the safety of the travelling public.

To keep up to date on road and weather conditions, please check DriveBC.ca for updates.


After the M.H. King excavator had finished bringing the crush in for the temporary road, it ended up in Borland Creek as seen here. However, Cariboo Towing was able to haul it out and the owner was confident the machine would be OK. (Aaron Mannella photo)

Temporary road in place for 150 Mile House residents impacted by flooding

