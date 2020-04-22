BREAKING: Cariboo Regional District issues evacuation alert for some 150 Mile House properties

The alert has been issued for 29 properties

A map of the evacuation area in the 150 Mile House area for Wednesday, April 22. (CRD map)

An Evacuation Alert has been issued for 29 properties by Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for the 150 Mile House – Borland Creek area due to flooding in the area.

The San Jose River above Borland Creek is currently flowing at approximately a 100-year flow, and has made access to as many as 246 dwellings in the area difficult or impossible.

The CRD has issued the following statement to prepare residents to evacuate their properties should it be required.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an alert, you should be prepared for an evacuation order:

Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers (while practicing physical distancing if possible) outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure.

Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

In the event of an evacuation, do not shut off your natural gas.

Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30am – 4:30pm daily).

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup

