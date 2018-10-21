Supporter Bill Carruthers (left) and Mayor Walt Cobb take down election signs Sunday after Cobb was reelected Saturday night with 60.4 per cent of the vote. (Angie Mindus photo)

Mayor Cobb back to work after night of celebration

Mayor who led city through Cariboo wildfires reelected for second term

Tired from staying up late the night before, reelected mayor Walt Cobb was still all smiles Sunday afternoon.

In true Cobb fashion, he could be seen getting to work and taking down his own election signs, which are required to be taken down by 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Cobb said he was thrilled to be reelected and is looking forward to continuing to move his agenda forward at city hall.

Cobb named the secondary exit bridge across the Williams Lake River Valley for emergency fire preparedness as a goal he’ll be working toward, as well as keeping the economy strong through investment opportunities.

Cobb congratulated all of the successful municipal election candidates and also acknowledge those who were not elected, saying he knows what it feels like.

