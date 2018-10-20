Meet your mayor and council

Williams Lake’s new city council and mayor: Councillors Scott Nelson (top from left), Craig Smith, Jason Ryll, Ivan Bonnell (bottom from left), Marnie Brenner, Sheila Boehm and Mayor Walt Cobb (top right).

Walt Cobb has been reelected mayor of Williams Lake receiving 1,843 votes (60.4 per cent) to Surinderpal Rathor’s 1,177.

Cobb was at his lakecity home overlooking the Stampede Grounds when he learned of his win. He was surrounded by his family and close friends.

Cobb said he felt relieved, and that he worked really hard campaigning for the win.

“I think I got a great majority and the polls came out the way I hoped they would and we’re on for four more years of positive moving forward,” Cobb said Saturday night.

Surinderpal Rathor was also at his home in Williams Lake on election night surrounded by family and friends.

After receiving news of the loss, a disappointed Rathor thanked his family and also congratulated Mayor Cobb on the win.

“I would like to wish good luck to the City of Williams Lake. The city has spoken. This was not the result we were hoping for but it is a democratic process and I have always believed in that process.”

CITY COUNCIL

Early results are in, and six candidates have been elected unofficially as of 8:30 p.m.

Three incumbents captured the top three highest votes for city councillor seats.

Scott Nelson captured the most votes at 1,770, Craig Smith was a close second at 1,736 and Jason Ryll third at 1,695.

Newcomer Marnie Brenner garnered 1,626 votes, incumbent Ivan Bonnell received 1,584 and newcomer Sheila Boehm rounded out the sixth seat at 1,544 votes.

Scott Nelson was at Mayor Cobb’s house when he learned the results.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to have been re-elected,” he said Saturday night right after the win. “It’s an honour and very humbling. Williams Lake’s in a great position. It’s great to be back with Mayor Cobb, with Jason, Craig and Ivan. I’m looking forward to moving things forward. We’ve got a great community and there’s lots coming down in the next four years. It’s very, very exciting.”

Craig Smith, meanwhile, said he was happy to be reelected. Smith was at home with his wife when he received news of the win.

“I’m humbled that the citizens of Williams Lake have given me another four-year mandate,” Smith said. “I will continue to work hard for the city and would like to thank everyone who voted for me.”

Jason Ryll was at home with friends and family election night. He said he was relieved the election is over and looks forward to getting back to work.

“I’m glad to see that the people are finding my values and objectives in line with their own.”

He named the development of the RC Cotton Site and plans for a second crossing connecting the downtown and westside of the city as projects he’s looking forward to working on, as well as continuing positive relationships with First Nations communities such as the Williams Lake Indian Band.

New to politics, Marnie Brenner told the Tribune she was overwhelmed by the support for the win.

“I feel blessed, thankful and grateful. I hope I can do a good job. I know it will be a steep learning curve but I am looking forward to working for the community.”

Ivan Bonnell, who took in the election results with mayoral candidate Surinderpal Rathor, said he was looking forward to serving the community.

“I’m honoured to have the privilege to serve our community for the next term,” Bonnell said. “Congratulations to all the elected members and Mayor Cobb. Thank you to the other candidates for their willingness to serve our city.”

Former school district trustee Sheila Boehm also said she was thrilled to win a seat on city council.

“I’m super excited that the City of Williams Lake has elected me as one of their new councillors. I’m looking forward to working with Mayor Walt Cobb and all the councillors,” Boehm said. “I’m a little in awe and just excited to represent my hometown.”

Candidates who fell short of winning a seat on council were: Tom Hoffman with 1,447, Jodie Capling with 1,105, Natasha Wiebe with 956 and Dave Moore with 907.

