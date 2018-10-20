The election results are in for the Cariboo Regional District with several new faces on the board. Greg Sabatino photo

Several new directors elected on CRD board

Seven new board members, five acclaimed

The Cariboo Regional District election results were released late Saturday evening and show that several areas will be represented with new directors.

Area A – Red Bluff, Quesnel South – Mary Sjostrom, with 430 or 50.8 per cent of the vote.

Area B – Quesnel West, Bouchie Lake – Barb Bachmeier, with 142 or 37.7 per cent of the vote.

Area C – Bowron Lake, Barlow Creek, Barkerville – John Massier acclaimed

Area D – Commodore Heights, McLeese Lake – Steve Forseth acclaimed

Area E – South Lakeside, Dog Creek – Angie Delainey, with 262 or 58.1 per cent of the vote.

Area F – Horsefly, Likely, 150 Mile House – Conrad Turcotte, with 407 or 61.2 per cent vote.

Area G – Lac La Hache, 108 Mile Ranch – Al Richmond acclaimed

Area H – Canim Lake, Forest Grove – Margo Wagner acclaimed

Area I – Narcosli, Nazko, West Fraser – Jim Glassford acclaimed

Area L – Lone Butt, Interlakes – Willow MacDonald, with 257 or 53 per cent of the vote.

Area K – East Chilcotin – Chad Mernett, with 43 or 56.6 per cent of the vote.

Area J – West Chilcotin – Gerald Kirby. The percentage was unavailable.

Sjostrom as former Quesnel mayor has been on the CRD board previously as has Mernett.

Both Delainey and MacDonald were also elected as SD 27 school trustees.

Directors who were not re-elected were Roger William for Area J and Betty Anderson for Area K.


