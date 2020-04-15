Audrey King of Tatla Lake enjoys a cross-country ski with her faithful companion alongside her. (Photo submitted)

Tatla Lake Ski Club enjoys new wide-track Skidoo and trail groomer

Club encourages visitors to come and enjoy the trails next winter

The Tatla Lake Ski Club has wrapped up another cross-country ski season at the trail network based at Martin Lake, located three kilometres up Graham Road from downtown Tatla Lake.

This system, which has been in continuous operation for more than 30 years, now has 30 km of groomed, classic cross-country trails, of which 15 km are open to skiers with dogs.

The trails wind through a scenic, gently rolling, plateau landscape of meadows, forest, and lakeshore with views of the nearby Coast Mountains.

The trails are in use throughout the week, with the busiest time being the Sunday “Toonies and Tracks” event at which club volunteers offer hot soup and a bun at the gymkhana grounds concession stand – with thanks to the Tatla Lake Area Community Association for its use as a warm place to gather.

Thanks as well to Dawson Road Maintenance for plowing 1.5 km of road beyond the gazetted road to the trailhead parking area.

The Tatla ski trails are maintained entirely by volunteers, so we greatly appreciate all the skiers who made donations in support of our operating expenses.

Read more: Community of Tatla Lake gathers for annual Santa Breakfast

With the financial support of the Tatla Resource Association, the Cariboo Regional District, Whitesaddle Air Service, and the Williams Lake and District Credit Union, the Tatla Lake Ski Club was able to purchase a wide-track Skidoo and a trail groomer this season.

This equipment complements our classic tracksetters which volunteers had previously been pulling with their own machines. We are now equipped to level and condition the trails ahead of a classic tracksetter as well as to set tracks for skate skiing.

Before next ski season the club hopes to have widened 12 km of trail to allow for both skate skiing and classic tracks.

The Tatla Lake Ski Club encourages visitors to come and enjoy the beautiful scenery along the trails – both winter and summer – and the varied food, lodging, and services available in the Tatla Lake area. To see more visit tatlacommunities.ca/directory.

A trail network map prepared by Recreation Sites and Trails BC is available for download (search Tatla Lake Ski Trails). We are grateful to Recreation Sites and Trails BC for assisting the club with system planning through many years.

This article was submitted by the Tatla Lake Ski Club.

Read more: Tatla Lake area residents share generosity at Valentine’s Day fundraiser


