Community of Tatla Lake gathers for annual Santa Breakfast

By Clare Gordon

Special to the Tribune

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Tatla Lake School and PAC hosted our annual Santa Breakfast.

Leanne Iverson and her crew of volunteers decorated the gym, set up the stage, and created an amazing feast for over 100 people.

Under the musical direction of Connie Bracewell, the students sang multiple Christmas carols.

They were nervous performing in front of such a large crowd, but since they have performed in many musicals, they were able to overcome their apprehension and performed brilliantly.

“I was happy that my Mom, Melodie, was there,” choir member Lyndsey Gano said.

Molly Sheppard, another member of the choir, said that she was nervous, but excited during her solo in the Twelve Days of Christmas. Alethia Turner, meanwhile, was super excited to be on the stage.

After breakfast, Santa and Mrs Claus put in an appearance. Children waited patiently to sit on his lap and whisper what they wanted for Christmas.

Previously, the students had exchanged Secret Santa names and brought in small gifts – homemade, regifted, or for under $5 – to go in the stockings that Santa handed out. Mrs Claus said after that, “Santa and I had a blast!”.

Parent Dorothy Evans said that she, “Had a wonderful morning, the decorations were awesome, loved the colour scheme. Great food, super table mates, Santa was his jolly old self. The kids put on an excellent show. It was a super event. Thanks to all involved.”

Clare Gordon is the principal at Tatla Lake School.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Jillian Harris smiles at Santa as she accepts a goody bag from him at the Tatla Lake Santa Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Photo submitted)

Wren Kisner listens to some words of wisdom from Santa during the Tatla Lake Santa Breakfast. (Photo submitted)

Christian Bloess and Jason Iverson lent their expert pancake-flipping skills to the Tatla Lake Santa Breakfast. (Photo submitted)

The Tatla Lake School Choir serenades those in attendance at the Tatla Lake Santa Breakfast last Saturday. (Photo submitted)

The Tatla Lake Elementary’s gymnasium was decorated with festive items and crowded with people from across the community. (Photo submitted)