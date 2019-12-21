Community of Tatla Lake gathers for annual Santa Breakfast

Children at the heart of the celebrations

By Clare Gordon

Special to the Tribune

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Tatla Lake School and PAC hosted our annual Santa Breakfast.

Leanne Iverson and her crew of volunteers decorated the gym, set up the stage, and created an amazing feast for over 100 people.

Under the musical direction of Connie Bracewell, the students sang multiple Christmas carols.

They were nervous performing in front of such a large crowd, but since they have performed in many musicals, they were able to overcome their apprehension and performed brilliantly.

“I was happy that my Mom, Melodie, was there,” choir member Lyndsey Gano said.

Molly Sheppard, another member of the choir, said that she was nervous, but excited during her solo in the Twelve Days of Christmas. Alethia Turner, meanwhile, was super excited to be on the stage.

After breakfast, Santa and Mrs Claus put in an appearance. Children waited patiently to sit on his lap and whisper what they wanted for Christmas.

Read More: 150 Mile Elementary takes part in an ugly sweater door contest

Previously, the students had exchanged Secret Santa names and brought in small gifts – homemade, regifted, or for under $5 – to go in the stockings that Santa handed out. Mrs Claus said after that, “Santa and I had a blast!”.

Parent Dorothy Evans said that she, “Had a wonderful morning, the decorations were awesome, loved the colour scheme. Great food, super table mates, Santa was his jolly old self. The kids put on an excellent show. It was a super event. Thanks to all involved.”

Clare Gordon is the principal at Tatla Lake School.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Jillian Harris smiles at Santa as she accepts a goody bag from him at the Tatla Lake Santa Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Photo submitted)

Wren Kisner listens to some words of wisdom from Santa during the Tatla Lake Santa Breakfast. (Photo submitted)

Christian Bloess and Jason Iverson lent their expert pancake-flipping skills to the Tatla Lake Santa Breakfast. (Photo submitted)

The Tatla Lake School Choir serenades those in attendance at the Tatla Lake Santa Breakfast last Saturday. (Photo submitted)

The Tatla Lake Elementary’s gymnasium was decorated with festive items and crowded with people from across the community. (Photo submitted)

Ford Iverson took the chance to ham it up before the crowd arrived for the Tatla Lake Santa Breakfast. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Christmas spirit live and well at a truck stop in Lac la Hache

Just Posted

Community of Tatla Lake gathers for annual Santa Breakfast

Children at the heart of the celebrations

Christmas spirit live and well at a truck stop in Lac la Hache

‘We would like to give back to the community’

White Christmas for sure in Cariboo Chilcotin, but no new snow expected in the days ahead

On Thursday, Dec. 19, 15 cm of snow fell over the lakecity

EDITORIAL: Enjoying our winter

With winter underway some of us have been enjoying the opportunity to… Continue reading

FortisBC to bring new outdoor rink to Chilcotin Road Elementary School in 2020

The 30x40 foot slab will be perfect for a future skating rink

VIDEO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Most Read