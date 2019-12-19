150 Mile Elementary takes part in an ugly sweater door contest

The winners of 150 Mile Elementary School’s ugly Christmas sweater door decorating contest primary category was Mrs. Kathryn Cook’s Grade 1 class. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The winners of 150 Mile Elementary School’s ugly Christmas sweater door decorating contest primary category was Mrs. Kathryn Cook’s Grade 1 class. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The winners of 150 Mile Elementary School’s ugly Christmas sweater door decorating contest intermediary class first place went to Ms Sandra Campbell’s Grade 4 class. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The winners of 150 Mile Elementary School’s ugly Christmas sweater door decorating contest primary category was Mrs. Kathryn Cook’s Grade 1 class. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The honourable mention for the ugliest sweater went to Ms. Sharon McKimm’s Grade 6 class. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Grade 2 teacher Kirsty Bowers got into the Christmas spirit by dressing up in her own ‘ugly’ Christmas sweater. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Grade 2 teacher Kirsty Bowers got into the Christmas spirit by dressing up in her own ‘ugly’ Christmas sweater. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Janitor Laura Stead won the honourable mention for the cleanest sweater at 150 Mile School House. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The honourable mention for the most seasonal sweater went to Mrs. Connie Burns Grade 3-4 class. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)

At 150 Mile Elementary this holiday season, the whole school embraced the Christmas spirit with an ugly sweater door decorating competition.

Teachers, students and even the janitor all pitched in to compete and create some of the most creative and unique ‘ugly sweaters’ they could for their classroom doors. On Monday, Dec. 16 the Tribune was invited out to judge their efforts and select two winners of a classroom pizza party.

One of the teachers who most got into the competition was Grade Two teacher Kirsty Bowers, who is in her first year at 150 Mile after several years at Marie Sharpe. She said she’s been really enjoying working with younger students and watching what they create on a daily basis.

She said that the door contest was suggested by Michele Iverson of the 150 Mile PAC which was an idea that was welcomed by the students. Bowers said it’s been a “little friendly competition” that’s helped build community and Christmas spirit in the school.

“I know my kids, just getting to do it however they wanted to, really liked it and seeing everybody’s doors, some of them have been pretty fun and cool looking,” Bowers said.

She thinks that the project has encouraged children from different classes to interact and get to know both each other and the school more and is something different and exciting for them.

Principal Grant Gustafson said that the school had been looking for more ways to get parents involved with the school and were happy when the PAC suggested this contest. He felt it’d be a good way to build up a little school spirit for his students and have some fun at this festive time of year.

“It’s fabulous, it’s just a good time to get together with people and just build some spirit,” Gustafson said. “It’s fun for kids to see teachers in a light that’s not always the person at the front of the room.”

Gustafson ruefully admitted he was a little worried about the contest’s success in the first week of December when he saw no one putting up decorations. At a staff meeting, however, he realized the e-mail announcing the contest had failed to go through. With some help from some PAC parents, things came together pretty quickly after that thankfully.

While he may not repeat the same theme next year, Gustafson said he intends to hold another door decorating contest.

The winners of this contest are as follows:

Primary grade first place went to Mrs. Kathryn Cook’s Grade 1 class.

Intermediate first place went to Ms. Sandra Campbell’s Grade 4 class.

The honourable mention for prettiest sweater went to Mrs. Robin Fofonoff’s class.

The honourable mention for the most seasonal sweater went to Mrs. Connie Burns Grade 3-4 class.

The honourable mention for most sweaters on a single door was Ms. Kirsty Bowers’ Grade 2 class.

The honourable mention for the ugliest sweater went to Ms. Sharon McKimm’s Grade 6 class.

Finally, the honourable mention for the cleanest sweater belongs to janitor Laura Stead.



