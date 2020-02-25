Residents from the Tatla Lake area enjoyed a Valentine’s fundraiser on Feb. 14 that raised $25,933 for the West Chilcotin Health Care Society to purchase new emergency medical equipment. (Photo submitted) The event included a live auction, silent auction, food, drinks and dancing. (Photo submitted)

Tatla Lake area residents share generosity at Valentine’s Day fundraiser

The money raised will go toward purchasing emergency medical equipment

Tatla Lake area residents proved they have generous hearts and raised $25,933 for new emergency medical equipment at a Valentine’s Day fundraiser held Feb. 14.

Patrice Gordon, a family nurse practitioner and president of the West Chilcotin Health Care Society, who helped organize the event said they were aiming to raise $25,000.

“I think there were about 80 people there,” Gordon said. “Pretty impressive considering the population of Tatla Lake community is only 120ish, though we had people from the surrounding area as well.”

Gordon said they were very grateful for all the donations and she congratulated everyone who took home items after some ‘spirited’ live auction bidding and some friendly competition in the silent auctions.

“It was a lot of work, but wow, so worth all the effort, from the little community that could.”

The funds will be used toward the purchase of transport ventilator and an intraosseous drill for difficult IV starts.

