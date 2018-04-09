Support for Humboldt Broncos continues in Williams Lake

Families, businesses and students in the lakecity do what they can to help bus crash victims

The Bean Counter owner, Cindy Chappell (far right), with her staff, are collecting donations and proceeds from the sales of a medium coffee this week to give to the Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe page. Angie Mindus photo

With hearts still heavy for the Humboldt Bronco victims, lakecity residents are doing what they can to support those affected by the deadly bus crash in Saskatchewan that killed 15 and hurt 14 others.

“We’ve been very sad about what’s happened in Humboldt,” said Katie Blaxland, mother of three young children in Williams Lake.

Blaxland said when her family woke up Sunday morning they decided to put on a hot chocolate stand for the Broncos. Between donations from families, neighbours and passersby, they raised more than $200 in a couple of hours Sunday afternoon.

“It’s been really heartwarming and we hope that it can help in any little way.”

At the Bean Counter in Williams Lake, all proceeds this week from the sale of a medium drip coffee will be donated to the Broncos.

As of Monday morning the Bronco’s GoFundMe page was at $5,401,284 and still growing. The page, created by Humboldt resident and hockey mom Sylvie Kellington whose son was on the team last year, said the money will go directly to the families affected.

The page shows donations are continuing to come in from companies, residents, those who wish to remain anonymous, minor hockey associations and more, in all amounts. For example, the Medicine Hat Minor Hockey Association donated $2,500 and the Canadian Tire Corporation donated $50,000, just to name a few.

Other ways residents are showing their support for the victims is by wearing green today (Monday) while a campaign is also underway to have people across Canada wear a hockey jersey on Thursday.

Hockey commentators Don Cherry and Ron MacLean as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among those in attendance at a touching vigil in Humboldt Sunday evening.

The vigil was live broadcast, reflecting the nation-wide grief being felt as a result of the tragedy.