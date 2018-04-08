Students and staff at Lake City Secondary School are rallying to show their support for the Humboldt Broncos following Friday’s tragic bus crash. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Lake City students to don jerseys to remember Humboldt bus crash victims and families

Students in the lakecity will be showing their support for the Humboldt Broncos

Schools in Williams Lake will be showing their support for the victims of Friday’s tragic bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos.

Both Lake City Secondary School’s Columneetza and Williams Lake campuses are encouraging students and staff to take part in a planned national jersey day, scheduled for Thursday, April 12, to show their support.

The campaign, which aims to help young people channel their grief, was organized by a group of Langley hockey moms and, by Saturday, had morphed into a campaign that had garnered nationwide support to crash victims and their families.

FACEBOOK JERSEY DAY

People are being asked to social media their photos in jerseys, and her group is coming up with a hashtag to add to social media posts.

READ MORE: B.C. vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims and WLMHA parents and executive mounr Humboldt Broncos tragedy

Many schools across the country have already voiced support for jersey day.

A GoFundMe Page created by a Humboldt resident has also already raised more than $3 million in under 48 hours.

READ MORE: Hockey families leave flowers in doorway of complex in Williams Lake

 

Previous story
B.C. vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims
Next story
Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash

Just Posted

Lake City students to don jerseys to remember Humboldt bus crash victims and families

Students in the lakecity will be showing their support for the Humboldt Broncos

Honouring Humboldt

Hockey families leave flowers in doorway of Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake to pay respects to Humboldt victims

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association parents and executive mourn Humboldt Broncos tragedy

WLMHA president Todd Isnardy: “We have very, very heavy hearts as does the whole hockey community in Canada”

CRD releases preliminary byelection results for Area E

Newcomer Angie Delainey leads in the number of votes for Area E director’s seat

CRD Area E byelection voting underway Saturday

Residents in the areas of Dog Creek, Alkali Lake, Esler and parts of South Lakeside encouraged to get out and vote

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

B.C. VIEWS: Plastic garbage in, garbage out

Why bag bans may actually make things worse

B.C. vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

15 were killed when the team bus was hit by a semi on a Saskwatchewan highway

Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash

14 others were injured in horrific Saskatchewan crash

Expenses rack up for family trying to return dead son’s body home

Fundraiser set up for Penticton family to help with expenses related to transporting their son

Sedin twins wrap up stellar NHL careers

Edmonton beats Vancouver 3-2 in final game for Canucks legends

B.C. hockey moms’ jersey campaign supports Humboldt Broncos

Organizers are asking people to wear any sports jersey on Thursday, April 12.

Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Doctor who treated Humboldt victims was prepared by Syrian experience

Masri, whose parents are from Syria, volunteered with other doctors for two weeks in the war-torn country in 2011

Most Read