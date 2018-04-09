VIDEO: Messages to Humboldt, from Williams Lake

Students and staff at Lake City secondary give their support to the community of Humboldt

Students and staff at Lake City Secondary School were rallying behind the community of Humboldt Monday wearing green to show their support to the victims and the families affected by Friday’s tragic bus crash.

The Tribune spoke to students and staff at the school who wanted to share their thoughts and send their prayers to the community.

READ MORE: Support for Humboldt Broncos continues in Williams Lake, Lake City students to don jerseys to remember Humboldt bus crash victims and families, Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association parents and executive mourn Humboldt Broncos tragedy

