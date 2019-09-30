Federal Election 2019: Part two Q&A with the NDP’s Heather Sapergia

Candidates were asked two questions by the Tribune for this week’s federal election coverage

Candidates were asked two questions by the Tribune for this week's federal election coverage. The first: Why are you running? And the second: What are the top issues? Candidates were given 250 words or less to share their responses.

Why are you running?

I decided to run in this federal election as the result of a number of past events. Reaching back to my grade12 year, my history teacher said if we wanted to make a positive change in the world, get involved. I have been deeply involved in non-profits, my professional societies and both the provincial and federal NDP associations.

I have volunteered in municipal, provincial and federal elections over several election cycles. These cumulative experiences have brought me to this moment where I have stepped up to run federally to use my previous experience in order to serve the people of my riding.

What are the top issues?

One of the most important issues is affordability in north and central BC. The cost of transportation, housing and food has gone steadily up with no conspicuous increase in wages. The downturn in the forestry industry is a large cause for concern because so many jobs have been temporarily or permanently lost.

When jobs are lost, our communities suffer with loss of families and loss of other businesses connected to the forestry industry. There is a sense too in our area that we are ignored by larger urban centres when we are in fact, the economic drivers of our country.

