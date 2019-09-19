Heather Sapergia - NDP

Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Heather Sapergia NDP

Sapergia has worked and volunteered in Prince George and been awarded for her leadership

Candidates were asked by Black Press to write an introduction about themselves in 250 words or less. In the weeks to come we will ask the candidates two questions per week leading up to voting day on Oct. 21. Currently five candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding, however, the deadline for candidates to enter the race is Sept. 30. Any candidate who exceeded the 250 word limit had their introduction edited for length. Candidates are displayed in alphabetical order by last name.

Heather Sapergia – NDP

When I was in Grade 12, my history teacher said something that has profoundly influenced the way I approach life. He said, if you want to make a positive difference in life,, you need to get involved in making that difference happen.

I am a former Medical Laboratory Technologist at Northern Health and an Instructor at the College of New Caledonia. As a labour activist, I fought hard as a Regional Director of the BC Health Sciences Association to prevent accidents and reduce violence in the workplace. I have received many awards both provincially and federally for my leadership in making a difference for safer workplaces.

I raised two daughters in Prince George with my spouse Taylor. I am a keen community volunteer and have sat on several boards of non-profits, doing what needs doing. Whether it’s fostering children with complex issues, organizing meals for St. Vincent-de-Paul, assisting with the RCMP Victim Services, running summer camps for children or supporting my NDP provincial and federal riding associations, I have dedicated a good part of my life to serving others.

I understand it takes courage for government to invest in families and improve the services we need. I am fighting to make life more affordable for families, with head-to-toe health care, increase access to housing and to well-paying sustainable jobs in a new green economy, so that everyone can thrive.

Read more: Five candidates confirmed so far in Cariboo-Prince George

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Todd Doherty Conservative
Next story
Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Jing Lan Yang People’s Party of Canada

Just Posted

BREAKING: Gilbert, Drynock charged with first degree murder of Branton Regner

The accused also face two counts of attempted murder in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Williams Lake well represented at 55+ BC Games

Results from Williams Lake and area athletes competing at the games are as follows:

Situation table mobilized in Williams Lake to help region’s vulnerable people

Intensive training will take place in October

Horses damage new Fox Fire mountain bike trail: cycling club

Equestrian users asked to stay off trails

Legion celebrating 85th birthday this weekend

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 is inviting the whole community to celebrate 85 years of history

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

‘Unacceptable’: What politicians have to say about Trudeau in blackface

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: ‘When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker-punch’

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Nanaimo beekeepers take down nest of invasive giant hornets

One nest eradicated at Nanaimo’s Robins Park, but there are still Asian giant hornets around

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’ in Canada

Asked to comment on Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ incidents

Human case of West Nile virus reported on Vancouver Island

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported in August

Most Read