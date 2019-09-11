Five candidates confirmed so far in Cariboo-Prince George

The closing date for candidates to register is Sept. 30, 2019, election date is Oct. 21

As of Sept. 11, Tracy Calogheros (Liberal) (left back row), Mackenzie Kerr (Green), Todd Doherty (Conservatives), Jing Lan Yang (People’s Party of Canada) (left front) and Heather Sapergia (NDP) have indicated their intentions to run in the Cariboo Prince George riding in the upcoming federal election. Photo submitted

So far five people in the Cariboo-Prince George riding have indicated they plan to run in the upcoming federal election on Oct. 21.

They are incumbent Todd Doherty running for another term for the Conservative Party, Tracy Calogheros as the Liberal candidate, Jing Lan Yang for the People’s Party of Canada, Mackenzie Kerr for the Green Party and Heather Sapergia for the NDP.

Calogheros ran in the 2015 election against Doherty, garnering second place in number of votes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially called the election on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Read more: VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

By law, voting day is set for Oct. 21, but the prime minister has a two-week window starting Sept. 1 in which to begin the formal campaign.

None of the five candidates who have stepped forward as candidates so far reside in the Williams Lake area.

The nomination process for candidates closes on Sept. 30 and a full list of candidates will be be available on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

According to Elections Canada there are 108,907 people living in the Cariboo Prince George riding, with 79,517 electors on a list.

In the coming weeks Black Press will be featuring each of the candidates, as well as a series of questions and answers posed to each of the candidates.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter