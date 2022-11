Williams Lake and area holiday craft fairs coming up

Get your holiday gifts locally and support local organizations and producers

Wood carvings by local carver Ken Sheen were for sale at the 2021 Medieval Market. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Annual Winter Market

@ Chimney and Felker Lakes Fire Hall

Nov. 12 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Big Lake Craft Fair

@Big Lake Community Hall

Nov. 12 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Station House Gallery Christmas Market

@ Staton House Gallery

Nov. 14 to Dec. 24

Monday to Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart Christmas Bazaar & Tea

@ Sacred Heart School & Hall 455 Pigeon Ave

Nov 19 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. John Lutheran Christmas Market

@ 377 Hodgson Road

Nov. 19 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Medieval Market

@ Williams Lake Secondary School

Nov. 19 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 20 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas Tea and Bake Sale and Christmas Craft Fair

@ Seniors Activity Centre

Nov. 27

Tea and Bake Sale upstairs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Craft Fair downstairs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair

@ WL Tourism Discovery Centre 1160 S Broadway

Nov. 26 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cataline Holiday Craft Fair

@ 1175 Blair Street

Nov. 19 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 20 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Made in The Cariboo Craft Fair

@ WL Tourism Discovery Centre 1160 S Broadway

Nov. 26 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cariboo Hobby Con & Market

Nov. 26 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

@Columneetza Gym 1045 Western Ave

Willow Grove Christmas Markets

Dec. 1 to Dec. 23 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

@Willow Grove B&B, 5714 Horsefly Road

Christmas Craft Fair

@ Miocene Community Centre 3511 Horsefly Road

Dec. 3 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Likely Christmas Craft Fair

@ Likely Elementary

Dec. 3 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elders Christmas Bazaar

@ Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium in Sugar Cane

Dec. 3 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

