Tim Hurley, second from left, and the group of students and fellow chaperones from the Columneetza Volleyball Club in Hawaii in 2019. (Photo submitted)

Volleyball Club bringing back Cariboo Hobby Con to Columneetza Nov. 26

Volleyball club fundraiser hosts vendors of collectibles and locally made goods

Cariboo Hobby Con and Market 2022 will be at the Columneetza gymnasium on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has space for more vendors.

The event is a fundraiser for the Columneetza Secondary School Volleyball Club, and hosts vendors, a silent auction, a concession, a Christmas tree sale and door prizes for patrons.

The idea for the fundraiser started with Tim Hurley, physical education teacher at Columneetza, who heads up the volleyball club.

Hurley coaches students in the club on Tuesday and Thursday 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., with morning and lunch sessions optional. The club makes up teams for travel as well. They will be taking a group to Prince George for the weekend of Nov. 5 and 6.

In total, the club has around 57 members, with no skills required.

The funds raised through Hobby Con go to support the program, and potentially to support a group trip. Students get credit for their volunteer hours to earn financial support for the trip.

The last time the club could travel as a group, they went to Hawaii in 2019, practicing with local clubs in Waikiki, where Hurley said it exposed them to some very skilled players.

“It’s a real eye-opener because they train three or four hours a day,” explained Hurley. “They learned a ton.”

Students were also able to visit Pearl Harbour, where Hurley even presented a poppy and a ribbon from Williams Lake’s Legion Branch 139 to a survivor of Pearl Harbour.

He hopes to once again return to Waikiki, and give a new group of students the opportunity to experience the cultural and athletic exchange.

The market will include the sale of crafts, art, collectibles, toys and clothes.

For more information or to register for a vendor table, email timd.hurley@sd27.bc.ca

Read more: Hobby Con brings a fresh new event to the community next weekend


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Tim Hurley, back, and his daughter Jenna, with Pearl Harbor veteran Sterling Cale at Pearl Harbour in 2019. (Photo submitted)

