The Medieval Market Returns to Lake City Secondary in Williams Lake

The Medieval Market returns to Lake City Secondary School Nov. 20 and 21.

This annual celebration features quality handmade wares from around the Cariboo and beyond, live music, a concession, and an abundance of good energy from the vendors, musicians, patrons, and volunteers.

In order to comply with Provincial and Interior Health orders, the market will be scaled back in size from the last few years.

All vendors, patrons, and volunteers 12 years and older will be required to show a vaccine passport. Everyone five years of age and older will be required to wear a mask.

Numbers of patrons in the building will be limited, so we strongly encourage you to come earlier or later in the day, rather than during peak attendance times.

All wares for sale at the market are handmade by the artisans.

When you purchase something at the market, not only are you buying something unique and beautiful, you also know that your dollars will stay in the community.

Along with returning favourite vendors selling pottery, weaving, jewelry, original art, clothing, hats and mitts, baby and toddler clothes, wood bowls and cutting boards, wooden paddles, wooden pens, dried fruits, diffuser bracelets, crackers, sourdough bread, organic mustards, baby clothes and accessories, and herbal products, we are happy to welcome many new vendors.

New vendors include Willie Sellars and Kevin Easthope with their ‘With Dad’ book series, Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society selling their cookbook, Mark’s Woodturning, K-9 Connection dog treats, Tribes collection of north-coast First Nation-inspired fashion, Northern Chickadee Studio Jewelry, Melissa’s Klassy Kitchen baking mixes for celiacs, Sweet Pea’s Studio, Head in the Clouds Book Art, From the Forest Floor pine needle baskets and Lucky J Creations engraved glasses and granite. Soulstice Herbals, Wheelchair Woodturning, Bell Beauty bath and body products, Ayla & Ela Ceramics, Big Sky Ranch goats milk soaps, and Ken Sheen returns after an absence of several years with his fabulous chainsaw-carved Santas.

Music this year includes Big Lake Symphony Orchestra, Dena & Brandon, Shannon O’Donovan, Laura Eilers, Rocco Catalano, Mike Barbour, LCSS guitar students, Dallas Moe, Sienna MCarvill, Karlee Messer-Todd, Harry Jennings, Sharon Hoffman, Brian Sawyer, Maya Nowotny, Julia Zirnelt, Jenny Howell, Matt Granlund, Amber Gregg, and more.

The concession will feature hot and cold beverages, soups, and treats.

The Medieval Market is organized entirely by volunteers so all profits go to Lake City Secondary Students.

Students working throughout the weekend earn money towards team sports, music, and other programs in which they are involved.

The Emerging Artist Award provides a bursary for a student in financial need who is pursuing a future in the arts.

Teacher volunteers earn money towards extracurricular programs of their choosing.

Tickets are $5 for the weekend and $3 for Sunday only. Random tickets are marked on the back as door prize winners. If you receive one of these on your way in, you will be able to select one of the door prizes donated by the vendors.

The Medieval Market runs Nov. 20 (9 a.m.- 6 p.m.) and 21 (9 a.m. -12 p.m.) at the Williams Lake Campus of Lake City Secondary on Carson Drive.

As attendance in the building will be limited by Interior Health Covid protocols, we recommend coming earlier or later in the day, to avoid a line-up.

Christie Mayall is one of the organizers of the Medieval Market.

