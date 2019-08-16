Teen shows own Smoky Mountain Angus herd at show and sale

4-H member an accomplished cattle breeder at just 14 years old

Linda Bartsch photo Lexi Augustine of the Horsefly 4-H Club shows her Smoky Mountain Angus herd during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

Linda BARTSCH

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

A little bit of history was made this year at the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale.

Horsefly 4-H Club member Lexi Augustine competed in the female beef classes with her herd of Black Angus cattle.

She started her herd in 2017 by purchasing a heifer calf from Todd Marchant and Pam McGuinness of Schochaneetqua Angus, who raise Black Angus cattle at Big Lake.

That heifer was bred by artificial insemination and came back to compete at 4-H in 2018 as a cow calf project. Lexi also purchased another heifer and competed with her, and included her in the breeding program. The herd was growing and she named the herd Smoky Mountain Angus.

Then in 2019 Lexi came back to the 4-H show with her herd. She brought in a heifer, a cow/calf project and a mature cow/calf project. All projects came from her own breeding program. This fall Lexi has signed up to take the artificial insemination course to work as a professional in this industry.

At the female beef competition she won first place for her heifer, her cow/calf and her mature cow/calf. Her cow/calf was awarded the Supreme Female award by Judge Doug Roxburgh from Alberta.

This is a remarkable accomplishment for a young lady who is 14 years old.

