Horsefly 4-H Club: Meet our club members and projects for 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale

My name is Willa-Lyn Redl and I am a member of the Horsefly 4-H Club. This is my second year in Cloverbuds.

Horsefly 4-H Club

The Horsefly 4-H Club has been operating for 35 years. The club meets once a month for club meetings at the Horsefly Community Hall. This year we have 21 members in our club. Projects that our kids are doing this year are Beef, Swine, Photography, Sheep, Small Engine, Horse, Poultry and Cloverbuds. We would like to invite everyone to come visit us at the 61st Annual Show & Sale from Aug. 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. The Parade of Champions will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Hope to see you all there!!

Lillian Cartwright

Hello my name is Lillian Cartwright. I am 12 years old and a junior 4-H member. This is my second year in the Horsefly 4-H club. My project this year is foods. I did this project because I love to cook. I think 4-H is a great way for me to learn the basics skills of cooking and working in the kitchen. I will be showing some of the things I learned this year in unit 1 at show and sale. Show and sale will be held at the Williams Lake Stockyards from Aug. 8-12. We encourage everyone to stop and see all the amazing work that the members do.

Anna Best

Hi my name is Anna Best I am from the Horsefly 4-H club. This is my 9th year in 4-H and my 3rd year as a senior member. This year I will be taking a steer named hooligan, heifer named maisy, and cow and calf named Lulu and Sage. I would like to invite everyone to The 61st annual 4-H show and sale on august 8th- 12th. sale is on Monday august 12th buyer’s dinner is at 5:00 parade of champions at 6:00 and the sale will start at 6:30 p.m.

Kayla Lucak-Lipus

Hi, my name is Kayla Lucak-Lipus. I am 7 years old and this is my second year in the Horsefly 4h club. I joined 4h this year because I like spending time with my friends and learning about different things. This year I have enjoyed learning about photography, because I can be creative on my own. I also liked doing our club activities like the our snow party and building farm layouts with pretzel sticks. Please come and see my display and projects at our 4-H Show and Sale August 8th-12th at the Williams Lake Stock Yard. I hope to see you there!

Turner Christenson

Hello. My name is Turner Christenson and this is my first year in 4-H. My farm is Gardner Ranch. My steer is a Charolais Cross. My steer’s name is Standford. He is a calm, quiet boy. I want to wish my 4-H members good luck and to have a great summer!

Ronald Wilson

Hi. My name is Ronald Wilson. I am 13 years old and this is my sixth year in the Horsefly 4-H Club. This year I have chosen small engine as my sale project. For the past few months I have been working on a rototiller. I am taking apart the engine and panels, resharpening blades and sanding down metal down in order to repaint.

I am looking forward to see you at the 4-H Show and Sale, which is being held from Aug. 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. Sale night is Monday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Come on out and take a look at all the projects and stop by my stall, Lot #98 and take a look at my rototiller. See you there!

Logan Lazar

Hi, my name is Logan lazar. I am in the Horsefly 4-H club. My project this year is Market Lamb. My lambs name is “Buck”, he is from a local breeder here in Horsefly. Buck is a Suffolk x Texel cross. My goal is to have him at 120lbs for show and Sale. I want to invite you to come meet and view Buck at the Sheep pens.

Ashley Wilson

Hi. My name is Ashley Wilson. I am 11 years old and this is my third year in the Horsefly 4-H Club. This year I have chosen to do foods for my sale project.

Over the past year I have been practicing my baking skills on my family and friends.

I have made a few family dinners, as well as cookies, frosted strawberry brownies, apple pie and crackers, just to name a few. Now, I am learning how to can preserves such as plum jam, jalapeno jelly and crunchy dill pickles, as well as baked yeast goods, such as breads, buns and cinnamon buns.

I hope to see you at the 4-H Show and Sale. It is being held from Aug. 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. Sale night is Monday, Aug. 12 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Come out and take a look at all the projects and stop by my stall Lot #97 and take a look at my cook book. See you there!

Caiden Cartwright

Hello my name is Caiden Cartwright and this is my 2nd year in the Horsefly 4-H club. This year is my final year as a cloverbud. This year I chose to do units 3 and 4. Unit 4 gives me the chance to learn and follow a market project to see if it something that I would be interested in doing next year. I followed foods for unit 4. I really enjoyed baking with my mom and learning new skills.

I am super exited for this year’s show and sale. I would really like for you to join us at the 61st annual show and sale which is held from august 8-12th at the Williams lake Stock yards. The sale night on Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m., right after the Parade of Champions, which starts at 5:30 p.m. I look forward to you stopping in and visiting the Cloverbud tables.

Lexi Augustine

Hello, my name is Lexi Augustine I am 14 years old and this is my 8th year in the Horsefly 4-H club. This year my projects are steer, heifer, cow/calf, and mature cow/calf. I am very excited how my projects have turned out this year. My heifer calf from my cow/calf project last year is now my heifer project this year. I have also calved out my first purebred bull that I have registered. You can see all my projects at the annual 4-H show and sale in the Horsefly beef pen, lot 78. The female beef show is on Friday, August 9th, so come on down and check it out.

Caitlin Khong

Hello! My name is Caitlin Khong. I’m 15 years old and this is my sixth year in 4-H Photography. During the Show and Sale I’ll have a framed photo up for auction. Come find me with the Horsefly 4-H Club at the Williams lake Stockyards from Aug. 8-12. I’ll see you there!

Cheyenne Yahnke

Hi, folks! My name is Elsa, and my owner’s name is Cheyenne Yahnke and this year is Cheyenne’s first year as a junior member of the Horsefly 4-H Club. Cheyenne’s project this year is a market swine, and that’s ME! I am a Duroc X bred gilt, and some of the things I love to do is annoy people. Like, umm … getting my head stuck in a bucket full of water, and tipping it all over.

I also like playing in mud and then splattering it all over Cheyenne. Some of the things I like to do other than annoying people is eating. I love eating! Also, I am really cool. Like, really! I have a green ear piercing, with the number #99 written on it. Wasn’t that the famous hockey player Gretzky’s number? But really. He is just a human, not a sophisticated pig, like me. But all that aside, I would like to invite you to the 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale in Williams Lake at the Stockyards on Cattel Drive form Aug. 8-12. Come by and see me and my human owner, Cheyenne, at the Horsefly swine stalls.

Sincerely: Elsa and Cheyenne – Lot #99.

Ethan Lazar

Hello. My name is Ethan Lazar and this is my first year of 4-H in Horsefly. I am doing small engines and my project is an Arctic Cat 800 snowmobile in a King Cat 900 shell. When I purchased it, it wouldn’t even try to start. I thought this would be a great 4-H project. So far I have replaced the motor, the gaskets and the spark plugs. With this said it will be good running condition. I’m going to be selling my project in the auction at the Williams Lake 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale. I would like to invite you to come view and talk to me more about my sled.

Joey Augustine

Hi. My name is Joey Augustine. I’m 13 years old and this is my seventh year in the Horsefly 4-H Club. This year my proejcts are Steer, Heifer, Cow-Calf and Foods. My steer’s name is Ozzy. He’s a purebred Black Angus and born and raised on our family ranch. This year I have a registered purebred Black Angus heifer named Jamie. I purchased her from Schochanequa Angus. I’m bringing her to many different shows including BC Ag Expo, Canadian Junior Angus Showdown and Prospect 2000. I also have a cow-calf pair. My cow is named Gigi. She calved this May. She produced a good-sized bull calf that I named Ezra. Come and see my projects at the Williams Lake Stockyards on Aug. 8-11 with the sale on the 12th. Hope to see you there!

Willa-Lyn Redl

Hi. My name is Willa-Lyn Redl and I am a member of the Horsefly 4-H Club. This is my second year in Cloverbuds. This year I have learned about sewing, dogs, swine, horses, goats and bike safety. I really enjoyed learning about swine and goats because we do not have those animals on our ranch. This year I have gotten better at judging and public speaking. I am looking forward to taking a steer project next year. This year our Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale starts on Aug. 8 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. There are many animals and other projects to come see. We even have llamas on display this year. Hope to see you there!

Rosetta Yahnke

Hi there! My name is Coconut! And that’s my owner, Rosetta Yahnke, over there. She is about 16 years old, or something like that, and this is her ninth year as a member in the Horsefly 4-h Club. Her most annoying habit is … well, everything! Aside from me, Rosetta’s other 4-H project is photography. But enough about her, after all you came to see ME! As I said before my name is Coconut, and I am a Duroc X bred gilt. I love water, mud and making messes, you might say I am a bit of a vain porker, as my owner likes to dress me up with a halter and lead me around like high class model. But the tables will turn soon, as when I attend the 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards from Aug. 8-12 on Cattle Drive, that is when I get to lead Rosetta around! Why don’t you come visit me and my owner at the Horsefly club stalls. My lot number is #100. Hope to see you there!

