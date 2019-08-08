Lana Van Beers of the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club holds up her Dwarf Lionhead rabbit Rosey.

VIDEO: Williams Lake and District 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale underway

More than 100 participants from the region’s clubs began arriving Wednesday evening with their animals and projects

It’s bustling at the Williams Lake Stockyards as the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale gets underway.

Local youth from the Rose Lake/Miocene, Canim Valley, Chimney Valley, Big Lake, Lone Butte, Horsefly and Springhouse 4-H clubs began arriving Wednesday and will be on site until clean up on Tuesday morning.

The Parade of Champions will kick off the sale Monday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.

Standing in line weighting to get his steer weighed in, Andrew Yurkiw, president of the Springhouse 4-H Club

When asked, Andrew said he is excited for the weekend.

“This year I raised a 10th market steer out of my years of being in 4-H. I will be showing my steer on Saturday.”

Over the weekend Andrew will keep busy helping the other participants with their animals.

“If people come down they will see turkeys, pigs, rabbits, sheep, steer, horses – just about everything. Today we have all the weigh-ins, then we have a judging rally.”

The public is invited to come down and meet the participants and see the animals they have raised and the various projects they have created as individuals and as clubs.

Canim Valley 4-H member Cassius Pete brings her steer for it to be weighed in Thursday morning.

A display on Beyond Meat versus Beef created by the Horsefly 4-H Club.

Chimney Valley 4-H Club member Rem Isnardy, with his Landrace swine Anything.

