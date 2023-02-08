PHOTOS/VIDEO: Over sixty brave souls take an icy plunge in Williams Lake

Linden Pinette, from left, Chaz Lucas, Carter Krueger jump in at the Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear plunge in Williams Lake at Scout Island on Feb. 4, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Linden Pinette, from left, Chaz Lucas, Carter Krueger at the Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear plunge in Williams Lake at Scout Island on Feb. 4, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Marcus Domhof, Rhys Marchand and Dawson Rowse take the plunge at the Freezin’ for a Reason event in Williams Lake at Scout Island on Feb. 4, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Michaela Grimm, Brittany Cleminson, and Tina Herd, were the first group and the only Santas to take the plunge at the 2023 Freezin’ for a Reason in Williams Lake on Feb. 4, 2023. The trio jumped in to help raise funds for the Special Needs Animal Rescue League (SNARL). (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Michaela Grimm, Brittany Cleminson, and Tina Herd, were the first group and the only Santas to take the plunge at the 2023 Freezin’ for a Reason in Williams Lake on Feb. 4, 2023. The trio jumped in to help raise funds for the Special Needs Animal Rescue League (SNARL). (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Michaela Grimm, Brittany Cleminson, and Tina Herd, were the first group and the only Santas to take the plunge at the 2023 Freezin’ for a Reason in Williams Lake on Feb. 4, 2023. The trio jumped in to help raise funds for the Special Needs Animal Rescue League (SNARL). (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Michaela Grimm, Brittany Cleminson, and Tina Herd, were the first group and the only Santas to take the plunge at the 2023 Freezin’ for a Reason in Williams Lake on Feb. 4, 2023. The trio jumped in to help raise funds for the Special Needs Animal Rescue League (SNARL). (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cole Hegg, from left, Fizz Tuck, and Chris Ransome jump into the icy waters of Williams Lake for the Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear plunge on Feb. 4, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cole Hegg, from left, Fizz Tuck, and Chris Ransome took the plunge into the icy waters of Williams Lake for the Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear plunge on Feb. 4, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Three more jumpers braved the icy waters of Williams Lake for the Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear plunge on Feb. 4, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Leo Edwards braved the icy waters of Williams Lake for the Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear plunge on Feb. 4, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was the sixth year the Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby Team hosted the Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear plunge on Williams Lake.

Despite the warm temperature measurement of 6°C, those who jumped had to be fairly brave, with a strong biting wind blowing across the lake.

Though it had been put on hold for a couple of years due to COVID, this year was a successful return of the popular event. On average, organizer Sunny Dyck said the event normally draws between 40 and 65, but this year saw an even higher than usual turnout.

Eighty-six brave souls registered for the event, though some were participating as “Save the Bears” participants to raise funds not to jump. More than 60 of those registered, however, did jump into the frigid waters of Williams Lake at Scout Island, through a hole cut through the ice just for the event while dozens of supporters watched from the beach.

Some came for the thrill and some came for a reason — as the event is meant as an opportunity to help raise awareness and funds for local community organizations, some of which may be less well-known and not eligible for non-profit grants and other funds.

Dyck said the Caribruisers originally took over the event in the hopes of supporting their little organization and ended up helping raise some funds for a number of local often overlooked groups.

This year, the event managed to raise over $3,900 for 11 non-profit and community organizations.

“That made us feel good and that’s why we’re here,” said Dyck, who had been down at Scout Island prepping for the 1 p.m. dip since 8 a.m.

She said the event has been in progress for many months, with a solid safety plan and environmental plan, which includes ensuring only vegetable oil is used on the chainsaw chain to prevent contamination of the water.

“Now we’ve got it down pretty much to a science,” she said of the process, after six years of experience.

“It’s a feel good event for sure,” said Dyck, noting the warm smiles and amazing contributions of the community helps keep the winter chill away.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better crowd,” she said.

