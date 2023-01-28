Williams Lake city supports Freezin for a Reason event on Feb. 4

The 2023 Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Bear Swim in Williams Lake will take place on Feb. 4 . (Greg Sabatino file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mayor and council voted in favour of a donation of $375 towards the cost of the Freezin for a Reason charity event takin place on Williams Lake on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

The cold water plunge through the ice on Williams Lake is organized and hosted by the Caribruisers Jr. Roller Derby’s Sunny Dyck is an all-ages fundraiser for any and all groups in the lakecity.

Those brave enough to take the plunge seek pledges for a charity of their own choosing and some can even seek pledges to raise funds not to take the plunge.

The event was originally started in 2000 by the Williams Lake Rugby Club, The Rustlers, to raise funds for their organization with the Caribruisers’ support.

The funds from the city will go towards insurance, safety protocols, and keeping the event’s carbon footprint low according to the letter to mayor and council.

Dyck invited Mayor Rathor and council to attend the event in favour of their own local charity.

Those interested in participating as an individual or team can download pledge forms and entry forms from caribruisers.com.

