The 2023 Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Bear Swim in Williams Lake will take place on Feb. 4 . (Greg Sabatino file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 2023 Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Bear Swim in Williams Lake will take place on Feb. 4 . (Greg Sabatino file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city supports Freezin for a Reason event on Feb. 4

Mayor and council voted in favour of a donation of $375 towards the cost of the Freezin for a Reason charity event takin place on Williams Lake on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

The cold water plunge through the ice on Williams Lake is organized and hosted by the Caribruisers Jr. Roller Derby’s Sunny Dyck is an all-ages fundraiser for any and all groups in the lakecity.

Those brave enough to take the plunge seek pledges for a charity of their own choosing and some can even seek pledges to raise funds not to take the plunge.

The event was originally started in 2000 by the Williams Lake Rugby Club, The Rustlers, to raise funds for their organization with the Caribruisers’ support.

The funds from the city will go towards insurance, safety protocols, and keeping the event’s carbon footprint low according to the letter to mayor and council.

Dyck invited Mayor Rathor and council to attend the event in favour of their own local charity.

Those interested in participating as an individual or team can download pledge forms and entry forms from caribruisers.com.

Read more: Freezin’ for a Reason – Polar Bear Plunge in works for February in Williams Lake


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Williams Lake école Nesika students win poster contest

Just Posted

The 2023 Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Bear Swim in Williams Lake will take place on Feb. 4 . (Greg Sabatino file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city supports Freezin for a Reason event on Feb. 4

Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo).
CRD defers agricultural land commission application, nominates Chief Robbins for reconciliation award

Hereditary Chiefs Aaron Hans, Jeffery Snow and Snuxyaltwa (as known as Deric Snow) visit the Royal BC Museum in Victoria which houses family poles. The museum is preparing the return of a pole belonging to the family of Snuxyaltwa. (Mercy Snow photo)
Provincial government ‘pleased’ with pending return of totem pole to Bella Coola

Ecole Nesika Vice-Principal Dwayne Benvin, from left, honours student winners of the Remembrance poster contest: Harlow Anderson, first place, B/W poster, Bravin Baldwin, second place, B/W poster, and Eleanor Dean, first place, Junior colour poster. (Photo courtesy of Ecole Nesika)
Williams Lake école Nesika students win poster contest