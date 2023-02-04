The film First We Eat will be screening for free in Williams Lake in the Gibraltar Room on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. (firstweeat.ca image)

The film First We Eat will be screening for free in Williams Lake in the Gibraltar Room on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. (firstweeat.ca image)

Fun, informative film on food security screening for free in Williams Lake Feb. 6

Filmmaker Suzanne Crocker will be in attendance for a question and answer session afterwards

The Central Cariboo Community Food Hub is hosting a free film screening for anyone interested in food security, local food, farming or documentary films.

First We Eat will be screened for free on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Complex in Williams Lake and will be followed by an opportunity for a question and answer session with local Food Hub representatives and the filmmaker Suzanne Crocker.

The film documents Crocker’s own family’s year of eating locally in Dawson City, Yukon.

“How far are you going to take it, how the hell are you going to live without chocolate,” asks a voice at the beginning of the film’s trailer.

Crocker initiated the project when she decided to eat only food which could be grown, gathered or hunted around Dawson.

She proposed the experiment to her husband and three teenagers, and amazingly, they agreed to participate in the ambitious experiment.

This is despite living just 300 km from the Arctic Circle in a tough climate and an area where 97 per cent of the food is brought in by truck.

Read more: Central Cariboo Community Food Hub Project reaching out to growers

Brianna van de Wijngaard, the local Food Hub project lead said the film will be a great jumping off point for community discussions around what the local Food Hub is, local food security and what the community is looking for in terms of food security projects.

Van de Wijngaard said the film is a fun watch, with Crocker and her family providing fun characters depicting what would be a very challenging shift.

“That’s a really cold, harsh part of the world,” acknowledged van de Wijngaard, noting it was interesting to see how much you could actually come up with and how their meals improved over the course of the experiment, as they learned to work with different ingredients.

While the screening is free, Food Hub is collecting cash or non-perishable donations towards local food banks.

First We Eat – Trailer from Suzanne Crocker on Vimeo.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Farmingfood securityWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cheers fill aquatic centre for Williams Lake Blue Fins home meet

Just Posted

.
U18, U13 Female Timberwolves strike gold at Kamloops tournament

Erin Hitchcock is an air aware educator for Scout Island Nature Centre. (Tribune file photo)
Winter air pollution – ways to help clean our Cariboo air

The film First We Eat will be screening for free in Williams Lake in the Gibraltar Room on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. (firstweeat.ca image)
Fun, informative film on food security screening for free in Williams Lake Feb. 6

Williams Lake Blue Fins Club assistant head coach Amanda Nemeth high fives competitors Sunday morning. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cheers fill aquatic centre for Williams Lake Blue Fins home meet

Pop-up banner image