Fun, informative film on food security screening for free in Williams Lake Feb. 6

Filmmaker Suzanne Crocker will be in attendance for a question and answer session afterwards

The film First We Eat will be screening for free in Williams Lake in the Gibraltar Room on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. (firstweeat.ca image)

The Central Cariboo Community Food Hub is hosting a free film screening for anyone interested in food security, local food, farming or documentary films.

First We Eat will be screened for free on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Complex in Williams Lake and will be followed by an opportunity for a question and answer session with local Food Hub representatives and the filmmaker Suzanne Crocker.

The film documents Crocker’s own family’s year of eating locally in Dawson City, Yukon.

“How far are you going to take it, how the hell are you going to live without chocolate,” asks a voice at the beginning of the film’s trailer.

Crocker initiated the project when she decided to eat only food which could be grown, gathered or hunted around Dawson.

She proposed the experiment to her husband and three teenagers, and amazingly, they agreed to participate in the ambitious experiment.

This is despite living just 300 km from the Arctic Circle in a tough climate and an area where 97 per cent of the food is brought in by truck.

Brianna van de Wijngaard, the local Food Hub project lead said the film will be a great jumping off point for community discussions around what the local Food Hub is, local food security and what the community is looking for in terms of food security projects.

Van de Wijngaard said the film is a fun watch, with Crocker and her family providing fun characters depicting what would be a very challenging shift.

“That’s a really cold, harsh part of the world,” acknowledged van de Wijngaard, noting it was interesting to see how much you could actually come up with and how their meals improved over the course of the experiment, as they learned to work with different ingredients.

While the screening is free, Food Hub is collecting cash or non-perishable donations towards local food banks.

First We Eat – Trailer from Suzanne Crocker on Vimeo.

