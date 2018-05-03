Youth Week drives into high gear in lakecity

RC Days for Kids drives home the fun for Youth Week

The positive contributions youth make in their communities, part of the goal of BC Youth Week May 1-7, was driven home, literally, Thursday afternoon at the Child Development Centre.

RC Days for Kids, an opportunity for youth to drive an RC car around a custom-built track, took centre stage at the CDC where children of all ages, and even some adults, took turns trying their hand at the sport.

READ MORE: BC Youth Week celebrates youth with series of fun events in Williams Lake

“We decided that this was something we really wanted to put on for Youth Week,” said Shell Myers, an FASD key worker with the CDC. “It’s free for all ages, but of course the focus is on kids.”

Myers said the idea to host RC Days for Kids was the brainchild of CDC outreach worker Dave Preeper, who has worked extensively to build the organizations fleet of vehicles and custom-built tracks.

“We have about 750 feet of track we can put out,” Myers said. “And we’ve got about 28 RC unites in our fleet now. It’s really good for kids to work on their hand-eye co-ordination and fine motor skills.”

Youth Week is an internationally celebrated event that aims to recognize youth in their communities, and celebrates the work they do year round.

BC Youth Week events are hosted in a number of communities across the country.

Tomorrow, Friday, May 4, there will be a free barbecue to cap off the week’s festivities where all 13-18-year-old youth are invited to attend at the Boys and Girls Club to celebrate their success and everything they do.

For more information visit the BC Youth Week Williams Lake Facebook page.

 

