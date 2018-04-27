BC Youth Week celebrates youth with series of fun events in Williams Lake

With the first week of May fast approaching, youth all over B.C. are gearing up for BC Youth Week. BC Youth Week takes place from May 1 – 7, 2018.

Youth Week is an internationally celebrated event that aims to recognize the positive contributions youth make in their communities, and to celebrate the valuable work youth do all year round.

BC Youth Week events are hosted in a number of communities across the provinces and are created by youth, for youth.

“It’s so important to celebrate the youth in our community,” said Linda Bingham, Program Services Leader with the Boys and Grils Club.

Hosted by the Boys and Girls Club in Williams Lake, there’s a variety of activities happening around town throughout the week.

Tuesday, May 1 – Free Cultural Activities

Medicine bag making led by the Denisiq Services Society will kick off the week hosted the Boys and Girls Club from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at their home base at 17 South Fourth Avenue.

Wednesday, May 2 – Ball Hockey Tournament

Youth aged 13-18 are welcome to attend a ball tournament at the Cariboo Memorial Complex. Challenging each other’s hockey skills, and taking advantage of free food, the event is supported by Changing Directions in Support of Aboriginal Youth and Denisiqi.

Wednesday, May 2 – Free Teen Swim

If ball hockey isn’t your style, youth aged 13-18 are invited to check out the free teen swim at the pool at the Cariboo Memorial Complex. The complex invites any youth to come out and take advantage of their new facilities.

Thursday, May 3 – Canadian Gold Medalist

Canadian gold metal Olympic athlete Brigette Lacquette, the first Indigenous hockey player to be named to Canada’s National Women’s Team, will be holding a presentation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the TRU gym. Sponsored by the Punky Lake Wilderness Camp Society the athlete will be talking about her experiences as an Olympian.

Friday, May 4 – Free BBQ

To end off BC Youth Week, all 13-18-year-old youth are invited to a free BBQ at the Boys and Girls Club to celebrate their success and everything they do.

For more information, please visit the BC Youth Week Williams Lake Facebook page.