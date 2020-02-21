Young female Williams Lake hockey players grow Canada’s game through mentorship

The Williams Lake Female Peewee Timberwolves hosted the Novice female players Tuesday evening as the year draws to a close. The practice saw more than 30 girls participate. (Angie Mindus photo)

As the 2019/20 hockey seasons draws to a close, female hockey teams within the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) are taking the opportunity to do some mentoring.

The Peewee Female Timberwolves invited females from the novice house division for a fun practice Tuesday evening. More than 30 players took to the ice for drills and scrimmages.

The Midget Female Timberwolves, meanwhile, invited players from the all-female Atom house team to join them for similar activities at Christmas.

This year, WLMHA has fronted three all-female teams in atom house and peewee and midget rep, while female players also play on mixed teams throughout the divisions.

Earlier this year, Williams Lake was announced as one of three hosts for BC Hockey’s Female U12/14 Program of Excellence Camps.

The camp, which is open to all BC Hockey registered members born from 2006 to 2009, will run from March 14-15 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

BC Hockey’s U12/14 POE acts as a feeder for the Female U16 and U18 POE.

Currently there are 123 girls in Williams Lake who are registered with the WLMHA.

