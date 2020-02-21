Glenn and Teresa Lambe with Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price. (Photo submitted)

Lambes thankful for dream trip to watch Carey Price and Montreal Canadiens

The couple won the trip in a WLMHA raffle, with hockey tickets donated by Caribou Ski and Carey Price

Glenn and Teresa Lambe would like to thank the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association, Caribou Ski Source for Sports,

and Carey Price for the two tickets that Glenn won through the Dream Hockey Raffle to go see a Canadiens game in Montreal earlier this month.

Read More: VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

The winning ticket was sold to Glenn by his grandson, Ethan McDonald, who plays for the PeeWee Tier 3 Timberwolves.

The game was the Canadiens versus the Maple Leafs on Feb. 8, and luckily enough the Canadiens won in overtime, which made it very exciting.

Afterwards they got to meet Carey Price in the VIP lounge and get some autographs.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Communityhockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Silent Sky almost ready for the lakecity stage in March

Just Posted

Quesnel RCMP still searching for Darryl Leblanc Jr.

Leblanc was last seen Dec. 30, 2019, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating him

Williams Lake Indian Band shares elk meat harvested in Akisqnuk First Nation territory

Council Lennard Supernault was invited to the East Kootenay community to hunt elk early January

Mammoth tooth found near Williams Lake Creek in 1951 a treasured gift

Bryan Johnson’s step dad Michael Procter of 150 Mile House found it when he was 10 years old

Enns brothers go head to head in KIJHL matchup

“It’s been an awesome experience, and a lot of fun to be able to play with the 17 guys on this team.”

PHOTOS: Silent Sky almost ready for the lakecity stage in March

Silent Sky is a thoughtful historical drama that examines the changing role of women in society

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Police say will remove officers only if hereditary chiefs keep road open to pipeline workers

Most Read