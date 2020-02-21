Lambes thankful for dream trip to watch Carey Price and Montreal Canadiens

The couple won the trip in a WLMHA raffle, with hockey tickets donated by Caribou Ski and Carey Price

Glenn and Teresa Lambe would like to thank the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association, Caribou Ski Source for Sports,

and Carey Price for the two tickets that Glenn won through the Dream Hockey Raffle to go see a Canadiens game in Montreal earlier this month.

The winning ticket was sold to Glenn by his grandson, Ethan McDonald, who plays for the PeeWee Tier 3 Timberwolves.

The game was the Canadiens versus the Maple Leafs on Feb. 8, and luckily enough the Canadiens won in overtime, which made it very exciting.

Afterwards they got to meet Carey Price in the VIP lounge and get some autographs.

