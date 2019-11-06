WLMHA hosts Peewee House Tournament

Nine teams gave it their all during the weekend

Photo submitted The Williams Lake Blue Knights peewee house team was thrilled to celebrate its first win of the season at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Peewee House Tournament Sunday, where four teams from Williams Lake, one from 100 Mile House, one from Kamloops and three from Prince George squared off Saturday and Sunday.

Nine teams gave it their all during the weekend when the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association hosted its annual Peewee House Tournament.

Four teams from Williams Lake — the Blue Knights, the Green Goblins, the Grey Goats and the Warriors — were joined by the 100 Mile Wranglers, the Kamloops Vipers, the Prince George Wildcats, the Prince George Icebreakers and the Prince George Raiders at the tournament, held Saturday and Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Tammy Watson, the peewee house co-ordinator with the WLMHA, said for an early tournament and facing some tough, out-of-town competition, Williams Lake teams showed great heart and resilience.

“We’ve only been playing a couple weeks but I think the kids have really improved a lot already,” Watson said.

“A lot of fun was had by all, and our out of town teams were all great.”

READ MORE: Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association recognizes achievements

In all, 66 players are registered in the peewee house division with WLMHA, Watson said.

“We had lots of volunteers help out who put in tons of hours, and for an early tournament it was a great way to kick off the season.”

The Williams Lake Grey Goats finished sixth, defeating the Warriors in their final game.

The Williams Lake Blue Knights, meanwhile, were excited to win their first game of the season, however, it came against another hometown team, the Williams Lake Green Goblins.

Scoring for the Grey Goats was Nikolas Grondines with a hat trick, Lucas Sanford, Cain Olsen and Daniel Klyne with two a piece and Christian Pinette adding a single.

For the Blue Knights Grady Watson led all scorers with a hat trick, while both Dawson Spady and Tobias Baumann each lit the lamp twice in the winning effort.

Winning the tournament was the PG Raiders, who defeated the PG Wildcats in the championship. The Kamloops Vipers, meanwhile, took third.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter