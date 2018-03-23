Kai Hilton was awarded the Most Valuable Player trophy in the Peewee division.

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association recognizes achievements in Peewee and Atom house divisions

Awards given for Most Valuable, Most Improved and Most Sportsmanlike players at year-end banquet

Angie MINDUS

Staff Writer

Andrew Smid took home some hardware in the Peewee division for Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Poppy Watson was named the Most Improved Player in the WLMHA’s Atom division.

Lane Carson took home the award for Most Sportsmanlike Player in the WLMHA’s Atom division.

Blake Lambe received the Most Valuable Player award in the Atom division.

