Willie Crosina awarded CPRA Committee Member of the Year during CFR

Longtime Williams Lake Stampede Association director and high school rodeo supporter Willie Crosina was presented the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Committee Member of the Year award Thursday morning in Red Deer, Alta.

Crosina, pictured with his wife, Terry Crosina (right), was presented the award by CPRA president Terry Cooke and CPRA committee member Gillian Grant during the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

Crosina, for the past 43 years, has led a bus tour from the Cariboo to the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Alberta where it’s estimated he has taken 13,000 people to the CFR over the years.



