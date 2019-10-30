Crosinas lead 43rd and last consecutive trip to Canadian Finals Rodeo

The bus tour to the CFR has grown over the years from a small group

LeeAnn Crosina photo Willie Crosina and his wife, Terry Crosina, are in Red Deer, Alta. this week, along with about 30 others from the Cariboo, taking in this year’s Canadian Finals Rodeo. Willie has organized the bus trip for the past 43 years.

This year marks the 43rd and final time Willie Crosina, now 95 years old, has embarked on a bus tour from Williams Lake to the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Alberta.

Roughly 30 people, including Willie’s wife of 69 years, Terry, arrived in Red Deer, Alta. Tuesday morning after travelling 950 kilometres together to take in the spectacle that is the CFR.

Willie is a longtime Williams Lake Stampede Association director and is an avid supporter of Williams Lake High School Rodeo athletes.

The bus tour to the CFR has grown over the years from a small group in the early days to attracting more and more friends, family and rodeo lovers from throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin.

At this year’s CFR young Cariboo cowboys Cordell Pinchbeck, in bull riding, and Ryan Roberts, in saddlebronc riding, will be featured at the rodeo’s MNP Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The CFR began Tuesday evening and wraps up Sunday, Nov. 3 with Gold Champions Day.



