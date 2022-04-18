Williams Lake Youth Bowlers roll to provincials

Mya Hunlin, from left, Lily Stewart, and Aiden Fischer, will be bowling in the five pin provincial championships in Surrey at the end of April as bantam single bowlers as part of Youth Bowl Canada competition. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jayden Moxon, left, and Renee O’Hara are competing at the YBC bowling provincials in Surrey at the end of April as a junior girls team. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Five young bowlers from the Williams Lake Youth Bowling Association are practicing their rolls in preparation for the provincials in Surrey April 30 and May 1 this year.

Three bantam players will be competing in five pin as single bowlers and two junior girls will be competing as a team.

Mya Hunlin, Lily Stewart and Aiden Fischer will head down as the single bantam competitors. Mya and Aiden will be competing for their first times at provincials. All three qualified during the regional tournament last November, where the top three girls and top three boys move on to provincials.

Renee O’Hara and Jayden Moxon will be competing as a junior girls team. It will be Jayden’s first time at provincials as well. This pair played in a Prince George regional tournament, alongside the local junior boys team. The girls placed third at the regionals, earning a chance to move on to provincials, with their coach, Lisa McAlpine.

All five bowlers will be competing for the chance to qualify for the Youth Bowl Canada national championships taking place in Ontario in July.

The group of five bowlers just finished fundraising and collecting sponsors for the trip to provincials to help parents cover the costs of hotel and travel. The trip will be supported by Gibraltar Mines, Heartland Toyota, Mainline Roofing, Purdy Cabinets, Northern Purdy Construction, WL Truckers Association, Williams Lake First Nation, Premium Truck and Trailer and Full Tilt contracting.

