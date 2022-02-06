Williams Lake Youth Bowling Association sees an increase in bowlers

Lily Stewart holds up one of her personal bowling balls as she practices in preparation for playing in the provincial Youth Bowling Council tournament as a bantam.(Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Duncan Eckert, 3, watches his ball after rolling during Monday night youth bowling play on Monday, Jan. 31. Duncan is in the Dino age group. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Emery Wiege, 7, was practicing his rolls and is the Pee Wee division of the Williams Lake Youth Bowling Association. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lily Stewart takes her turn as she practices in preparation for playing in the provincial Youth Bowling Council tournament as a bantam.(Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Pins were being knocked down across the board at the Cariboo Bowling Lanes on Monday, Jan. 31.

The Williams Lake Youth Bowling Association night had kids from tiny tykes to teens rolling balls during regular Monday play.

“We’re doing great,” said Lisa McAlpine who coordinates the program for the kids.

McAlpine said the program’s numbers of bowlers are up this year, with 11 new bowlers learning the ropes.

“It’s amazing because we only had 11 kids last year.”

The group hosted an at-home tournament in early December and three local Bantam bowlers took gold and will move on to provincials in Vancouver this March, if things go ahead and public health guidelines allow.

Maya Hunlin and Aiden Fischer are two of the Bantams who will be heading down for their first provincials while Lily Stewart will be attending her second provincials tournament. Stewart competed in the doubles category at a provincial level in 2020.

Two of the groups Juniors, the 11- to 14- year-olds, are trying out for the doubles for Youth Bowling Council provincials as well.

Kara McAlpine was at the bowling lanes, despite being sidelined by a broken foot. McAlpine, who is 12 years old, has been playing the game since she was two and a half years old.

“I guess I like all the tournaments, going different places,” she said when asked what she enjoys most about the sport.

The young bowler has been to Surrey, Prince George, Quesnel, Kelowna, and Vernon for tournaments.

Amelia Dunhamel, bowling for her first year, described the game as “pretty fun” and was happy to have gotten her first spares on Monday afternoon.

