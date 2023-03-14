Williams Lake speed skater breaks his best times at provincials

Kayden Ford-Jalbert was the sole skater from Williams Lake to compete in the BC Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Kamloops March 4 and 5.

The fifteen year-old placed 13th in B.C. for his division age group, where 20 of 25 B.C. teams gathered to race.

In order to qualify for this division, skaters need to skate a 500 m distance in under one minute.

“The competition was crazy fast,” said his mom Nancy Jalbert, who attended the competition with him as his coach, noting Kayden is looking forward to going back next year.

“We both learned a lot,” she said, adding she is very proud of the hard work and how far Kayden has come.

Kayden recorded two of his fastest times for the 500 m races during the provincials and he also attended academy training on March 3.

