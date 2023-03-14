Kayden Ford-Jalbert attended the BC Short Track Speed Skating Championships and Academy in Kamloops. (Nancy Jalbert photo)

Kayden Ford-Jalbert attended the BC Short Track Speed Skating Championships and Academy in Kamloops. (Nancy Jalbert photo)

Williams Lake speed skater breaks his best times at provincials

Kayden Ford-Jalbert competed at the BC Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Kamloops

Kayden Ford-Jalbert was the sole skater from Williams Lake to compete in the BC Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Kamloops March 4 and 5.

The fifteen year-old placed 13th in B.C. for his division age group, where 20 of 25 B.C. teams gathered to race.

In order to qualify for this division, skaters need to skate a 500 m distance in under one minute.

“The competition was crazy fast,” said his mom Nancy Jalbert, who attended the competition with him as his coach, noting Kayden is looking forward to going back next year.

“We both learned a lot,” she said, adding she is very proud of the hard work and how far Kayden has come.

Kayden recorded two of his fastest times for the 500 m races during the provincials and he also attended academy training on March 3.

Read more: Williams Lake Bullets speed skater races in Richmond

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsWilliams Lake

 

Kayden Ford-Jalbert, left, competed in the speed skating provincials in Kamloops on March 4 and 5. His mom Nancy Jalbert, right, came along as his coach. (Photo submitted)

Kayden Ford-Jalbert, left, competed in the speed skating provincials in Kamloops on March 4 and 5. His mom Nancy Jalbert, right, came along as his coach. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Canucks sign forward Aidan McDonough to two-year entry-level contract

Just Posted

(RCMP logo)
RCMP seize 480 grams of suspected fentanyl from vehicle in Williams Lake

Kayden Ford-Jalbert holds up the sign for Williams Lake at the BC Short Track Speed Skating Championships. He was the sole skater from the lakecity at the provincial competition. (Nancy Jalbert photo)
Williams Lake speed skater breaks his best times at provincials

A woman in Williams Lake would like to see a shelter for women and children developed in a rural setting. (Pixabay.com)
Domestic abuse survivor advocates for rural shelter in Williams Lake area

Beyond the Haunting is a team of paranormal investigators who include Kelly Ireland (left), Corine Carey and Leanne Sallenback. Their documentary, Haunted Gold Rush, won the Tourism BC Innovation award as part of the 2023 BC Tourism and Hospitality awards. (Photo submitted)
Haunted Gold Rush documentary scoops Tourism BC Innovation Award

Pop-up banner image