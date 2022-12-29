Williams Lake Bullets speed skater Kayden Ford-Jalbert represented the lakecity team at the BC Cup in Richmond Dec. 17 and 18. (WL Bullets Speed Skating photo)

Williams Lake Bullets speed skater races in Richmond

Williams Lake Bullets speed skater Kayden Ford-Jalbert represented the lakecity team at the BC Cup in Richmond Dec. 17, 18 and 19.

Kayden raced both days and competed in two 3,000 metre races, two 1,500 metre races, two 1,000 metre races and two 500 metre. While he said he did not feel his racing went great, he did manage a personal best in the 500 m.

His mom Nancy Jalbert said Kayden raced well for having just gotten over a chest cold and still having had low-energy.

Along with racing on the Olympic oval in Richmond and placing 14th in his category, Ford-Jalbert also took some training at the Academy X BC Cup, which helped him develop his skills.

“That was really fun,” said Kayden, who did feel a bit uncertain at first not knowing anyone, but enjoyed the full day, with dryland training, on-ice training and some analysis of Olympic events from last month.

“It was kind of non-stop all day,” he said.

Kayden is 15 years old and has been speed skating for five or six years, he said, and enjoys the team aspect of the sport but also not having to be completely reliant or tied to the team to try and win.

He likes being able to set personal goals for himself.

Kayden will be setting some goals as he prepares for an event Feb. 11 in Salmon Arm and Kamloops in March and will be trying to qualify for the provincial championships.

Read more: New coach for Williams Lake Bullet Speed Skaters

Read more: Northstars Hockey Academy hosting home games Jan. 5 in Williams Lake


