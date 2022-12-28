Northstars Hockey Academy hosting home games Jan. 5 in Williams Lake

Blake Miller defending against Langley HA while goaltender Kacey Huffman makes the save in an away game earlier in the season. (Leslie Rowse photo)

Northstars Hockey Academy U15 hockey team will be playing on home ice for a change on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Williams Lake.

The team, a member of the Junior Prospects Hockey League, has managed to secure ice time for two games against the Vancouver Sharpshooters U15 team, and will play in the Cariboo Memorial Arena at 7:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2023.

Team manager Leslie Rowse said it is good to be able to schedule a couple of home games so they can play for Cariboo fans.

“They’re doing really well and it is really exciting (to play at home),” she said of the upcoming games.

So far this season, the young team has played 26 games, all away games from southern B.C. to Alberta, travelling every second weekend.

“They’ve had a very full first part of their season,” said Rowse, noting their division has some good competition this year and there have been a lot of exciting games to watch, with some games ending in shootouts. So far, the team’s record is 14 wins, 10 losses for this season.

Two of the Northstar players are even leading the division for total points, Kaelen Swanson is currently in the number one spot with 45 points and Colton Gerrior is in number two with 44 points. Asher Lucas is not that far behind, sitting in number six in the division with 37 points.

Rowse said the learning for the team this year has been amazing with the high level of competition in the division.

Come cheer the team on in Rink 1 of the Cariboo Memorial Complex at 7:45 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Last year, the Northstars Hockey Academy team, known then as the Total Ice Titans, was U14 and they hosted the Vancouver Sharpshooters U15 team for an exhibition series, which resulted in three losses for the locals. However, the team showed improvement over the three-game series and enjoyed the exhibition series.

Read more: Total Ice Titans capture gold in Alberta

Read more: Williams Lake’s Total Ice Titans play home game series

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyJunior SportsWilliams Lake