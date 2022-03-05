Total Ice Titan #16 Blake Lambe moves the puck up while assistant captain #4 Liam Richardson watches from behind during game two of a three-game exhibition series against the Vancouver Sharpshooters on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Total Ice Titan #16 Blake Lambe moves the puck up while assistant captain #4 Liam Richardson watches from behind during game two of a three-game exhibition series against the Vancouver Sharpshooters on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s Total Ice Titans play home game series

A series of exhibition games gave home fans a chance to cheer

The U14 major prep division hockey team Total Ice Titans played a three-game series at home Feb. 25 and 26 in Williams Lake.

The team faced off against U15 team Vancouver Sharpshooters in three games, one Friday morning, one Friday afternoon and again Saturday morning.

They finished up the series with three losses, but the games showed improvement for the Titans over the short series.

Team manager Leslie Rowse said they knew it would be a tough series against the older and bigger Vancouver team, but the Titans did extremely well, beating the Sharpshooters out in shots on net 48 to 30 during the Friday afternoon game, despite losing 5-2.

The Saturday morning game was an even better one to watch, said Rowse, with a tough loss in overtime for the Titans with a final score of 5-4.

“It was all the great things about hockey,” said Rowse of the exciting game, with the goalie pulled in the final moments and a good show by the local elite team.

The Total Ice Titans have just finished up their regular season, ranking second in the U14 major prep division of the Hockey Super League, a private league based in Alberta. There are nine teams in their division.

They will be heading to Edmonton for the championship finals this weekend.

The Titans are a team of young players, most of whom started playing together in the 2013/14 season.

Being a part of the private league allows the young players to continue living at home while they play at a more elite level, something not usually possible in Williams Lake.

“This is just a great option,” said Rowse, whose eldest son Dawson is on the team.

Read more: Titans march away from Lower Mainland with three gold medals


Total Ice Titan #24, Ben Fofonoff, gets a shot off on the Vancouver Sharpshooter’s net while the two teams battled it out on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Total Ice Titan #9 Dawson Ernst, moves in on the Vancouver Sharpshooter goalie during game two of a three-game exhibition series in Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

