Referee Duane Alphonse was enjoying a break between periods at the Williams Lake Stampeders versus the Quesnel Kangaroos game on Dec. 10 with his own fan club. As he left the ice, his children Lowell, in back, Taelyn, and Jax, in front, all ran up to greet him and even helped him take his helmet off. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake ref enjoys personal fan club

As Duane Alphonse leaves the ice, he is greeted by his personal fan club on breaks at Stamps game

At some games, referees get the gears, and maybe sometimes Duane Alphonse has to listen to some heckling.

But luckily for him, he also gets to enjoy the attention of some very dedicated fans as well.

His three children and their mom attend all his games and get to spend time with him between periods.

First Nations hockey Williams Lake

