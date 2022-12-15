Williams Lake ref enjoys personal fan club

Referee Duane Alphonse was enjoying a break between periods at the Williams Lake Stampeders versus the Quesnel Kangaroos game on Dec. 10 with his own fan club. As he left the ice, his children Lowell, in back, Taelyn, and Jax, in front, all ran up to greet him and even helped him take his helmet off. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
At some games, referees get the gears, and maybe sometimes Duane Alphonse has to listen to some heckling.
But luckily for him, he also gets to enjoy the attention of some very dedicated fans as well.
His three children and their mom attend all his games and get to spend time with him between periods.
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
First NationshockeyWilliams Lake
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.