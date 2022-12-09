Williams Lake Stampeders riding high on winning streak

The U15 Female Timberwolves team were on hand to help the Stampeders. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The teddy bear toss collected plush toys for children. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Players for the Williams Lake Stampeders and Prince Rupert Rampage turned up the heat at the Saturday night game. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ryan Balbirnie played net for the Sunday game. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stamps coach Cody Tent applauds the efforts of his team. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune) U15 Female Timberwolves help the Stamps during the teddy bear toss. The Stamps celebrate a goal against the Rampage.

The Williams Lake Stampeders are on a winning streak, in more ways than one.

The hometown team downed their competition on a double header weekend, handing the Prince Rupert Rampage their first loss of the season with a final score of 5-3 Saturday night, Dec. 5 with Willie Sellars in net.

Capitalizing on a tired Hazelton Wolverines Sunday, who won their game against the Quesnel Kangaroos the night before, the Stamps dominated again Sunday afternoon with netminder Ryan Balbirnie.

But where the team and their volunteers really shined was through a teddy bear toss and food drive for those in need in the community.

The team’s marketing director, Kyleen Toyne, said she was moved by the generosity of fans who delivered on both teddy bears and food, including Wade and Kathy Wilfur who donated a stack of food which will be used for the team’s Christmas hamper program as well as to donate to the Salvation Army food bank.

The teddy bears were tossed onto the ice when the Stamps scored their first goal Saturday against the Prince Rupert Rampage.

Members of the WLMHA U15 Female Timberwolves team were also on hand both days, donating their time to help the Stampeders collect the donations.

In the last home game of 2022, the Stampeders will take on their rivals, the Kangaroos, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Even Santa is expected to pay a visit during the game.

You won’t want to miss it.

