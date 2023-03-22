Williams Lake Female Timberwolves host BC Hockey Championships

More than 200 athletes will attend a banquet in the Gilbraltar Room Wednesday evening

The 2022/2023 U18 Female Timberwolves are hosting the BC Hockey Championships March 23 to 26. (Photo submitted)

After competing in 51 games, travelling from one end of the province to the other, the U18 Female Timberwolves are ready to face their challengers as they host the U18 Female BC Championships March 23 to 26 in Williams Lake.

It’s what the team has been training for all year, said head coach Lindsey Wood.

“This whole season was our journey towards this week.”

Wood said they have a great group of players who work hard every game. Final stats for the team are; 27 wins, 15 losses and nine ties heading into the provincials.

The 16-player team is made up of athletes in Grades 10, 11 and 12 as well as one underage player from Grade 9. Netminder Kaitlyn Brown has been a steady influence for the team throughout the season as they competed in the OMAHA, Northern and Central leagues this year.

Wood, who is in his sixth year coaching the team, said it has been a great experience growing female hockey in the region.

“They play a really skilled game. They pay attention to the details and they want to learn,” said Wood of the team.

“And they are really fun to watch.”

Assistant coaches for the team include Jay Cheek and Rick Skerry. The team manager is Jennifer Brown.

Wood thanks the community and team sponsors for all the support in hosting the B.C. Championships and encourages residents to come out to Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and cheer on the home team.

The U18 team roster is as follows;

1 -Kaitlyn Brown

4 – Paige Cheek

7 – Rachel Kennedy

8 – Calleigh Skerry

9 – Payton Lovell

10 – Jacy Gilbert Louie

11 – Hanna Hutchins

12 – Jazmin Guichon

14 – Hanna Chabot

16 – Ariel Billyboy

17 – Izzy Smith Forzzani

18 – Reese Overton

20 – Jada Wood

21 – Bobbie Gilbert

23 – Emma Koster

25 – Gabriela Smith Forzzani

More than 200 athletes and coaches are expected to attend a banquet in the Gilbraltar Room Wednesday evening to kick off the Championships.

The opening ceremonies are Thursday evening at 6:45 p.m. in Rink 1 at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, followed by the Timberwolves’ second game.

Home game schedule

Thursday, March 23

10:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Williams Lake Timberwolves VS Surrey Falcons

7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Capital Region Victoria Reign VS Williams Lake Timberwolves

Friday, March 24

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. North East Predators VS Williams Lake Timberwolves

Saturday, March 25

7:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Williams Lake VS Greater Trail Wildcats

Sunday, March 26

Finals – TBD

