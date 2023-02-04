The U18 Female Timberwolves came home with gold after competing in the all-female River City Faceoff tournament. (Photo submitted)

The U18 Female Timberwolves came home with gold after competing in the all-female River City Faceoff tournament. (Photo submitted)

U18, U13 Female Timberwolves strike gold at Kamloops tournament

The players battled their way to victory against teams from southern B.C.

Two all-female Williams Lake rep teams brought home gold from the River City Faceoff in Kamloops recently.

The U18 Timberwolves and U13 Timberwolves both found success at the prestigious tournament.

U-18 head coach Lindsey Wood said the Jan. 20-22 weekend was a tough battle with six close games played all the way through.

“As we headed in to the weekend we knew were going to be facing some of the strongest teams in southern B.C. so we needed to be physically and mentally prepared for the weekend. The players have been practicing hard and continue to refine the details we need to be a successful team,” Wood said.

“Our determination, grit and talent got us through to the final.”

The long-time female rep coach said each player contributed to their success, with their leaders and role players able to play at the top of their game.

“Our specialty teams executed by killing key penalties and scoring on our power play advantages. Our goaltending was stellar, in order to win at this level you need to have solid goaltending.”

Kaitlyn Brown stopped a whopping 207 shots between the team’s six games, making her the tournament’s top goalie.

T-Wolves Jada Wood, Reese Overton, Paige Cheek and Gaby Smith Forzzani all made the tournament’s top 10 list of scorers.

“The players played hard, and battled each shift through six games, with three on the Sunday. The players should be very proud of what they have accomplished and show the elite level of female hockey in Williams Lake,” said Wood.

“A big thanks to all the family and friends that joined us in Kamloops, they were all part of the gold medal win and joined the players in the celebration.”

The U18 team’s season is all building towards provincials at the end of March which Williams Lake is hosting.

“The team is looking forward to provs and we are getting the attention of the competition. They are all gunning for us so we’ll need to continue to develop and improve each week.”

Read More: 100 Mile House Wranglers one win away from playoff spot

The U13 Williams Lake Female Timberwolves captured gold, and a banner to bring home, at the all-female River City Faceoff tournament in Kamloops Jan. 20-22. (Photo submitted)

