100 Mile House Wranglers one win away from playoff spot

The Wrangler Nation was treated to two tense back-to-back games at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last weekend.
The 100 Mile House Wranglers lost to Revelstoke Grizzlies 3-2 in overtime Friday before getting enough steam to beat Summerland Saturday 5-4. Coach Dale Hladun said his team is peaking at the perfect time with playoffs on the horizon.
“The fans have been watching our team play well,” Hladun said. “We’re still not officially in the playoffs but it boils down to this. Another win by us or a loss by Chase, in any of the games, seals the deal for us to be in the playoffs.”
On Friday Hladun said he felt his players measured up to the defending champs, repelling the Grizzlies in the first two periods. Wrangler’s goalie Royce Watson gave them a chance to win the game and Hladun said he felt they outplayed them in the third period. In overtime, however, the Grizzlies stole the win.
“I think we planted a seed in Revelstoke’s mind that 100 Mile isn’t an easy place to play, come playoffs.”
Against the Summerland Steam the next night, an early goal by Nathan Bohmer in the first period gave them an edge. However, they let down their defenses in the second, and the Steam scored four back-to-back goals within three minutes.
After pulling Watson in favour of Ryder Gregga, the Wranglers attacked the Steam with a vengeance. By the period’s end, Owen Johnson and Ethan Davey had brought the score up to 4-3.
“The boys were obviously pissed off and a little rattled, but they came back,” Hladun said.
Kaden Ernst tied the game early in the final period and a furious battle ensued as both teams tried to gain an advantage. Ultimately Johnson scored the decisive goal.
“I thought Owen Johnson was huge for us in that game, he kind of broke it open for us and he’s been really playing good,” Hladun said. “The unsung hero has been Mason Pincott. Mason has been forechecking and creating turnovers and he gives everything he has to get it done.”
Hladun said the weekend result was even more impressive as he had been out sick for a week. His captains, Bohmer, Jace Meyers, Presley Gordon and Ethan Sanders, stepped up to the plate and ran practices to prepare for both games. It’s the kind of team culture Hladun has been trying to promote since COVID-19 forced the Wranglers to rebuild from scratch.
“We lost a lot of our culture when we went dark and these guys are rebuilding it. As the season progresses the coach does a lot of things but you want the players to take charge of the team and then the coach just facilitates,” Hladun said. “That is what has happened in the past and this young team now is starting to feel that and I couldn’t be happier.”
The Wranglers return to home ice this weekend facing the Sicamous Eagles Friday and the Osoyoos Coyotes Saturday. They also play the Kamloops Storm on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
