Williams Lake downhill mountain bike races aimed at growing sport for youth, community

Cariboo Cranks high school mountain bike club has over 30 members so far and some members will be racing in the Sunset DH Series to hone their skills. (Dena Baumann photo)

Williams Lake Cycling Club (WLCC) is planning new evening mountain bike races, beginning May 2 in the lakecity.

Called Sunset DH Series, starting on Tuesday, May 2, riders of nearly all ages will be able to participate in the events to test their skills, earn some prizes and go for a fun local lap.

More races are planned for May 23, June 13, and June 27. Proposed age groups for competitors range from under 12, to over 50, with categories for male and female riders.

Routes will not be publicized ahead of time, to prevent unfair advantages and save the route from being mobbed leading up to the race.

Registration is $5 for each racer and will take place 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Tourism Discovery Centre then participants will be sent to the start point. Races will start at 6 p.m.

All racers must be members of WLCC to participate, membership is available online at: https://spruceregistrations.com/wlcc/register.

The races have been something the cycling club has been hoping to be able to bring to the community for a while, but they needed someone to bring the dream to life, said Kevin Welsh, a director with the club.

Dena Baumann, whose son Tobias and some of his friends have been travelling to race in other communities, stepped up to take on helping get the races going.

Races like these will help create a greater sense of community amongst the mountain bike community, especially young riders, said Welsh.

With over 30 young riders signed up as part of the Cariboo Cranks high school mountain bike club, members will get a chance to try out competition locally in a friendly environment.

Some riders from the high school club will be heading down to provincials in Castlegar May 28.

“The kids are super excited about that,” said Baumann, who is also one of the high school club organizers. The club is open to new members, helmet, bike and some experience required.

Baumann also hopes to try and get an event going for Mother’s Day next year to offer up a friendlier option for families to participate in and get moms out for a ride.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Cycling Club gearing up for another big mountain bike season

READ MORE: Williams Lake mountain bikers raise awareness of Farwell Canyon closure prior to 4/20 event

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsMountain bikingWilliams Lake