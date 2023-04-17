Williams Lake mountain bikers raise awareness of Farwell Canyon closure prior to 4/20 event

Farwell Canyon near Riske Creek, B.C. is a destination spot for tourists in the Cariboo Chilcotin and an area where each year mountain bikers from all over would gather for the Four-Twenty Weekend to ride and celebrate the start of riding season. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A closure of Farwell Canyon to mountain biking, ATVs, fishing, and hunting by a neighbouring First Nation is creating conversation leading up to the annual 4/20 weekend.

On the closest weekend to April 20 each year, mountain bikers normally converge on the area to ride the steep sandy slopes of the iconic hoo doos and then camp and celebrate. For decades, it has been an annual tradition which has grown to larger crowds and sizeable parties.

This year, however, a post on Pinkbike.com and shared out by many on Facebook is helping raise awareness of the request by Tl’esqox First Nation for mountain bikers and some other recreational users to stay out of the area.

“There’s a lot of sensitive species down there,” said Jason Houde, a Tl’esqox councillor and the nation’s natural resource manager. He said the area is also very important to the community spiritually and community members spend time there for land-based healing.

“It’s really a sacred site.”

One of the species of concern in Farwell is the California bighorn sheep, a species the community has been working with the Wild Sheep Society of B.C. on.

READ MORE: FOREST INK: A look at the Fraser River Bighorn sheep disease mitigation program

Bighorn sheep are currently a focus due to a pneumonia infection. The disease can cause high rates of mortality in young bighorn sheep, killing over 90 per cent of young in some populations.

The closure is aimed at helping reduce additional stresses on the wild sheep, especially important when ewes have young, as well as reducing erosion on the steep slopes, which the area is famous for among mountain bikers.

By putting trails down those steep slopes, it also accelerates the natural erosion in the area said Houde, noting the area’s significance for First Nations food salmon fisheries.

Tom Schoen, the president of the Cariboo Mountain Bike Consortium, wrote the post shared on Pinkbike.com and on his own LinkedIn. He said he was being approached by local riders who wanted to respect the closure and help get the word out about concerns among the Indigenous community.

“I think it’s a really, really important message and it’s not up to us, the recreational users,” said Schoen of the closure. “We need to honour their request regardless of the impact to our recreational opportunities.”

He said he has gotten lots of positive messages since helping to share out the closure.

“It’s really heartwarming to see how supportive our community is,” he said.

Williams Lake First Nation and Esk’etemc (Alkali Lake) also claim the area as their traditional territory.

“Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) definitely supports the closure in regards to archaeological values,” said WLFN Kukpi7 (Chief) Willie Sellars, and he appreciates the respect being shown by the local mountain biking community. He added, however, it is not up to one Indigenous community to make that decision, and said WLFN is open to working with Tl’esqox.

The closure does not impact hikers accessing the sand dune area, but focusses on keeping vehicles, bikes, and ATVs out of the area along the north side of the canyon.

Signs initially went up over a year ago, but some were cut down by vandals, which Houde said was disheartening, but Tl’esqox continues to restore signs. They expect to be putting up more signage in partnership with Douglas Lake Cattle Company, which owns much of the property in question.

READ MORE: CASUAL COUNTRY: The Joy of Salmon

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChilcotinFirst NationsMountain bikingWilliams Lake