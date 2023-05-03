Williams Lake Cycling Club hosts first of four mountain bike races

Jaxon Rudichuk races down in the first ever Sunset DH Series mountain bike races on May 2, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Cycling Club (WLCC) hosted a successful first Sunset DH Series mountain bike race on May 2, 2023.

With three more of the fun races planned, the group is looking forward to holding more community-building opportunities for local mountain bikers.

“We are extremely stoked with how the event turned out,” said Kevin Welsh, a director of the WLCC and one of the organizers.

“This was the first time our group has put on something like this and we couldn’t be happier with how things went.”

He said the support from the riders, volunteers, spectators, Mt. Timothy Ski Patrol and businesses really shows how much the community supports mountain biking.

“It’s just for fun,” said Dena Baumann, another WLCC director and race organizer. She said the goal of the events includes getting young riders out, so they hope to grow younger participation.

Adrian Vath and Jon Engle were also instrumental in making the races happen, she said. The two worked hard to get the club’s timing system figured out for the races.

Over 50 riders participated in this first event, registering at the Tourism Discovery Centre where they picked up their timing tags and were told where to go so racers had no advance notice of the route.

This race started at Mason Road and riders made their way down a flagged off route, with marshals along the trail and people at the finish line to cheer racers on.

Racers then made their way down to gather at Fox Mountain Brewing for prizes and celebration.

The race had racers young and old, ranging from 10 years old to 54.

The next Sunset DH Series race will take place on Tuesday, May 23, with two more June 13 and 27.

Registration for these races will once again take place at the Tourism Discovery Centre from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. where riders will find out the next start point. Limited entries available.

READ MORE: Williams Lake mountain bikers raise awareness of Farwell Canyon closure prior to 4/20 event

Maddex Cullum heads for the finish gates as he completes a run down the course for the Sunset DH Series mountain bike race. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

READ MORE: Young Cariboo mountain bikers clear trails then clear a road gap

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mountain bikingWilliams Lake