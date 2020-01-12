WATCH: Powerlifting Competition returns to Williams Lake for the first time in decades

For the first time since the 1980s powerlifting returned competitively to Williams Lake as the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition was held by Tyson Delay and the Northern Academy of Strength at Concrete Fitness on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Delay has been making a concentrated effort in recent years to inspire more lakecity and Cariboo athletes to take up strength-based sports such as strongman competitions and now powerlifting. This competition, Delay said, was being held to spread awareness of the sport as it’s not the most well known in Canada and Northern B.C.
“I think it’s a great outlet, it’s a very healthy and positive outlet for people. I think we have a lot of talent here in B.C. that no one really knows about because we don’t know how to powerlift,” Delay said. “This event is meant to be a beginner competition to show people the sport of powerlifting is not scary and that it is doable. The average gym-goer can do it.”
All told Delay said nine competitors came out to compete on Saturday, though some had dropped out beforehand due to nerves, sickness or treacherous roads. For a town the size of Williams Lake, Delay said nine is still a very good number with two of the competitors being women.
Considering that this is the first powerlifting event in Williams Lake since the 1980s, Delay said he was “extremely stoked” to see so many people come to take part in a sport he himself loves and has been doing since 2016. The unexpected support of a large number of spectators coming out, including gym-going bodybuilders and members of the Williams Lake Boxing Club was an added bonus.
Competitors took part in three lift events including squat lift, bench press and deadlift, which are the main events that make up powerlifting. The energy in the gym was high with lifters encouraging one another to match or beat their personal bests with cheers, raucous cries and some heavy metal blaring from a phone.
“The atmosphere and the community is incredibly supportive and positive. It’s really healthy and promotes longevity. Most powerlifters compete into their 70s,” Delay said. “It’s an amazing sport to get into, great for overall body health and confidence.”
Delay wanted to thank his team, the Northern Academy of Strength, for helping him put on the event as well as the owners of Concrete Fitness, Jayden and Lana Nohr, for providing both the space and the weights, 25-year weightlifter Blair Fisher for judging the event, the Misfit Team and all of his sponsors.
The results for the event are as follows:
In the Men’s Heavyweight full power division Dustin Fisher took home first place with the best pound for pound of male lifters in the full power division. His best lifts were a 450-pound squat, 350 pounds on the bench press and a 600-pound deadlift.
Second place in the heavyweight division went to Brandon Hussey who had a 435-pound squat, 345-pound bench press and a 510-pound deadlift. Third place went to Joe Wilburn with a 410-pound squat, 255-pound bench press and a 485-pound deadlift.
Taking fourth was Landen Stasica with a 345-pound squat, 300-pound bench press and a 455-pound deadlift while fifth went to Kyle Cook with a 265-pound squat, 235-pound bench press and a 405-pound deadlift. Delay said that these are very respectable numbers for such young men even if they were unable, this time, to “make a mark on the top dogs.”
In the Men’s Lightweight push-pull division Jayden Nohr took home first place and best pound for pound for a push-pull athlete. He won with a near double bodyweight bench-press of 290-pounds and a deadlift of 515-pounds, well over triple his own bodyweight.
Coming in second with a 165-pound bench press and a 305-pound deadlift was Mathew Morrison, a respectable amount for such a light athlete Delay said.
In the Women’s Lightweight full power division Marina Davies stood as the champion. Delay said she crushed a 135-pound squat, a 100-pound bench press and a 200-pound deadlift winning best female pound for pound lifter.
Meanwhile, the Women’s Heavyweight full power division went to Brittany Baird with a 180-pound squat, a 125-pound bench press and a 280-pound deadlift.
patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter