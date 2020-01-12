WATCH: Powerlifting Competition returns to Williams Lake for the first time in decades

Landen Stasica lets out a yell as he squat presses during Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition held at Concrete Fitness. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Joe Wilburn finds his centre of balance while power squatting at the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Brandon Hussey rocks out to some music while lifting at the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition at Concrete Fitness. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Tyson Delay chats with Dustin Fisher as he wraps his arms up prior to taking part in the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Spectators and competitors in the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition came from all over the lakecity and beyond and were all ages. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Landen Stasica breathes in preparation for a tough lift during the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Marina Davies squats down low during the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies phot-Williams Lake Tribune) Lead organizer and local strongman Tyson Delay grins as he officiates the Williams Lake powerlifting competition on Saturday, Jan. 11. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Dustin Fisher extends his leg as fellow competitor Joe Wilburn wraps his leg during the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Brandon Hussey places the weights back on the rack after a successful squat during the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Dustin Fisher digs deep while squatting 450 pounds during the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Dustin Fisher digs deep and lets out a roar while squatting 450 pounds during the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Brittany Baird deadlifts during the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition and went on to deadlift 280 pounds. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Kyle Cook strains as he deadlifts 485 pounds during the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Dustin Fisher takes a sniff of ammonia smelling salts to get an extra burst to energy prior to deadlifting during Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Dustin Fisher lets out triumphant yell as he successfully deadlifts 600 pounds during the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Marina Davies deadlifts during the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition where she went on to deadlift 200 pounds. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Jayden Nohr grunts as he lifts well over triple his bodyweight,515 pounds, during the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) There were ten powerlifters that took part in the event including Kyle Cook (from left), Matthew Morrison, Brittany Baird, Brandon Hussey, Marina Davies, Dustin Fisher, Joe Wilburn, Landen Stasica and Jayden Nohr pictured here with event organizer Tyson Delay. (Photo submitted)

For the first time since the 1980s powerlifting returned competitively to Williams Lake as the Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition was held by Tyson Delay and the Northern Academy of Strength at Concrete Fitness on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Delay has been making a concentrated effort in recent years to inspire more lakecity and Cariboo athletes to take up strength-based sports such as strongman competitions and now powerlifting. This competition, Delay said, was being held to spread awareness of the sport as it’s not the most well known in Canada and Northern B.C.

“I think it’s a great outlet, it’s a very healthy and positive outlet for people. I think we have a lot of talent here in B.C. that no one really knows about because we don’t know how to powerlift,” Delay said. “This event is meant to be a beginner competition to show people the sport of powerlifting is not scary and that it is doable. The average gym-goer can do it.”

All told Delay said nine competitors came out to compete on Saturday, though some had dropped out beforehand due to nerves, sickness or treacherous roads. For a town the size of Williams Lake, Delay said nine is still a very good number with two of the competitors being women.

Considering that this is the first powerlifting event in Williams Lake since the 1980s, Delay said he was “extremely stoked” to see so many people come to take part in a sport he himself loves and has been doing since 2016. The unexpected support of a large number of spectators coming out, including gym-going bodybuilders and members of the Williams Lake Boxing Club was an added bonus.

Competitors took part in three lift events including squat lift, bench press and deadlift, which are the main events that make up powerlifting. The energy in the gym was high with lifters encouraging one another to match or beat their personal bests with cheers, raucous cries and some heavy metal blaring from a phone.

“The atmosphere and the community is incredibly supportive and positive. It’s really healthy and promotes longevity. Most powerlifters compete into their 70s,” Delay said. “It’s an amazing sport to get into, great for overall body health and confidence.”

Delay wanted to thank his team, the Northern Academy of Strength, for helping him put on the event as well as the owners of Concrete Fitness, Jayden and Lana Nohr, for providing both the space and the weights, 25-year weightlifter Blair Fisher for judging the event, the Misfit Team and all of his sponsors.

The results for the event are as follows:

In the Men’s Heavyweight full power division Dustin Fisher took home first place with the best pound for pound of male lifters in the full power division. His best lifts were a 450-pound squat, 350 pounds on the bench press and a 600-pound deadlift.

Second place in the heavyweight division went to Brandon Hussey who had a 435-pound squat, 345-pound bench press and a 510-pound deadlift. Third place went to Joe Wilburn with a 410-pound squat, 255-pound bench press and a 485-pound deadlift.

Taking fourth was Landen Stasica with a 345-pound squat, 300-pound bench press and a 455-pound deadlift while fifth went to Kyle Cook with a 265-pound squat, 235-pound bench press and a 405-pound deadlift. Delay said that these are very respectable numbers for such young men even if they were unable, this time, to “make a mark on the top dogs.”

In the Men’s Lightweight push-pull division Jayden Nohr took home first place and best pound for pound for a push-pull athlete. He won with a near double bodyweight bench-press of 290-pounds and a deadlift of 515-pounds, well over triple his own bodyweight.

Coming in second with a 165-pound bench press and a 305-pound deadlift was Mathew Morrison, a respectable amount for such a light athlete Delay said.

In the Women’s Lightweight full power division Marina Davies stood as the champion. Delay said she crushed a 135-pound squat, a 100-pound bench press and a 200-pound deadlift winning best female pound for pound lifter.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Heavyweight full power division went to Brittany Baird with a 180-pound squat, a 125-pound bench press and a 280-pound deadlift.



