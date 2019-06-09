Delay powers way to third at Battle of the Beasts strongman competition

Lakecity to play host to Cariboo’s Strongest Man July 7

A Williams Lake strongman channelled his inner beast during the weekend at a provincial strongman competition in Richmond.

Tyson Delay made the journey to the Lower Mainland for the event June 1 — billed Battle of the Beasts — which featured some of the strongest men in the province all vying for a shot at the title of strongest man in multiple weight classes.

For Delay — a strongman competitor for the past few years — 2019 marked a shift up in weight class after new rules were implemented this year by the Strongman Association of Canada.

“What happened is they kiboshed the 200-pound weight class, so now if you want to compete you have to be lightweight, which is 176 pounds, or light heavyweight, which is 231 pounds, so it’s a huge gap,” he said.

“For me I was always hovering around 200 pounds, so now I’m competing with the big boys.”

Competing at 231 pounds, Delay weighed in 25 pounds under weight, however, still managed to finish an impressive third out of eight competitors.

“Man was it tough,” he said. “But it was a lot of fun, and a good eye opener. There were an awful lot of people there who I thought were going to be a lot stronger than me but I was able to edge them out with a little bit of speed.”

At the Battle of the Beasts Delay competed in four events: a super yolk and Husafell stone medley, a log lift, a tire flip and a stone loading medley.

Read More: Lakecity strongmen make mark at provincial competitions

In the super yolk and Husafell stone medley Delay said competitors were required to carry a 600-pound device resting on their shoulders 75 feet. Then, carry a Husafell stone — a coffin-shaped, 250-pound weight — and run with it.

“Luckily, I”m good at squats and it was a good event for me,” he said. “The Husafell stone is huge. I can barely get my hands to the other side.”

In the log lift Delay said he thought he could have performed better, however, still finished third overall in the event.

“It was supposed to be a good event for me but I didn’t think about training on uneven ground because the parking lot we were in was slanted to the one side and it completely threw me off,” he said.

“I ended up with two reps of a 220-pound log, so I can’t be too upset.”

In the tire flip delay moved a 500-pound tire 75 feet down a course, which he said was definitely a cardio event.

Lastly, his proudest event, was the stone loading medley.

“There are four stones around this big platform,” Delay explained. “The first one was pretty light, 220 pounds, the second was 260 pounds, the third was 300 pounds and the last one was 330 pounds, and you have to lift them to all different heights.

“By the time I loaded the last one it was about chest height. We had one guy competing last year in the lightweights and he ended up becoming Canada’s strongest lightweight and him and I both made the switch up to light heavy and he’s probably one of the best stone lifters in Canada for the weight class. I ended up only a couple seconds behind him so I’m really happy.”

Now, Delay is turning his attention to an upcoming strongman competition in Williams Lake: the Cariboo’s Strongest Man, coming up Sunday, July 7.

The event will take place at a new location this year above the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds in the parking lot — a venue Delay said he’s excited about.

“It’s going to be a bigger meet this year, hopefully,” he said.

“We want to do all the crowd favourites: truck pull, deadlift, log lift, stone lift and yolk walk.”

At last year’s Cariboo’s Strongest Man, just shy of 20 competitors competed, travelling from as far away as Fort St. James and Prince George.

“This year we’re teaming up with the Strongman Association of Canada and are doing a sanctioned meet through them,” he said. “We’re hoping to get a few more guys come from the Coast. I know I was talking it up to a lot of guys while I was in Richmond. There will be a lot of strong people there either way, and I’m very excited about that.”

Delay invites the community to come check out the competition and to cheer on the competitors.

The event will get underway with registration from 9:30-10 a.m. with the event getting underway by 11 a.m.

Read More: Miniature painting allows lakecity carpenter chance to express his artistic side


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Tyson Delay competes in the super yolk and Husafell stone medley.

Tyson Delay hoists a heavy stone in the stone loading medley event at Battle of the Beasts.

Previous story
Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5
Next story
WL Dirt Riders Association gets lakecity track ready to ride

Just Posted

RCMP investigating woman killed at Toosey Saturday evening

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

WL Dirt Riders Association gets lakecity track ready to ride

The Williams Lake Dirt Riders have been busy making sure its lakecity track is in tip-top shape

Delay powers way to third at Battle of the Beasts strongman competition

Lakecity to play host to Cariboo’s Strongest Man July 7

VIDEO: Watch the 2019 Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade

Williams Lake’s 2019 graduates take part in the 2019 Dry Grad Parade

UPDATE: Williams Lake RCMP investigate incident in Glendale area Saturday evening

More information to come

Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Toronto leads the series three games to one

Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

But no list of banned products will be unfurled immediately

Competing ads during NBA finals to paint very different pictures of Scheer

He’s painted as either a family man or a ‘yes man’ to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

RCMP investigating woman killed at Toosey Saturday evening

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Most Read